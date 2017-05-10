TOA Electronics Introduces SIP Intercom Stations

The What: TOA Electronics has launched the N-SP80 Series SIP Intercom Stations, designed to offer flexible audio and video communications using standard SIP and Onvif protocols.

The What Else: The N-SP80 is compatible with a variety of SIP servers, including Cisco, Avaya, Asterisk, and Genetec, and can work as a standalone system or be integrated with TOA's N-8000 IP Intercom system via N-8000SG SIP Gateway.

The N-SP80 Series features three units: SIP Multimedia Station (N-SP80MS1), SIP Video Door Station (N-SP80VS1), and a SIP Audio Door Station (N-SP80AS1). The system offers peer-to-peer communications with unlimited stations for easy system configuration without a SIP server.

The SIP Multimedia Station (N-SP80MS1) communicates with master and door stations, and controls door station contact closure outputs. This Multimedia Station features a 7-inch 16:9 touch screen and intuitive operation with programmable keys. It is compatible with major video codecs and is Android-based for easy customization.

"These SIP Intercom Stations are designed to provide video and audio communications to a multimedia master station using SIP protocol,” said Kevin Wilkin, marketing manager. “TOA is excited to be releasing this product to meet the demands of our customers and end users."

The Bottom Line: Both door stations are designed to provide clear and intelligible communication to the Multimedia Station over an Ethernet network. The SIP Video Door Station (N-SP80VS1) is equipped with an assignable call switch, a night-view camera and two control relay outputs. While the SIP Audio Door Station (N-SP80AS1) is equipped with an assignable call switch and two control relay outputs. The door stations are IP54 rated for water/dust. They are compatible with major audio codecs.