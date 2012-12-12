FSR CORE Product Line Addresses Floor Space Challenges

FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, is debuting its new CORE family of products to help solve the challenges of today’s classrooms, boardrooms, and meeting rooms where floor space has reached an all-time premium.



With FSR’s Cool Overhead Rack Enclosures (CORE), which consists of the Ceiling Box family of above ceiling rack enclosures, and the brand new Top Shelf wall mounted rack enclosure, the company can offer viable options to facilities which can no longer afford to devote floor space to equipment racks or credenzas.

“Let’s face it, many facilities today just don’t have the same amount of floor space any longer to devote to large equipment racks,” said Jan Sandri, president, FSR. “With our new CORE family of products, FSR has the solution. We are thrilled to be able to introduce these powerful options to the industry, which includes the Ceiling Box family and Top Shelf wall-mounted rack enclosure, that target today’s challenges of space constraints.”

The Ceiling Box family is installed in a standard 2’ x 2’ or 2’ x 4’ drop ceilings and provides from 2 ½ rack to 4 full rack spaces for equipment mounting. Optionally, the Ceiling Box family can be equipped with a projector pole mount adapter so that the projector can mount directly to the ceiling box and cables can disappear through the pole.

The newest member of the CORE family is the Top Shelf wall mounted rack. Top Shelf mounts to a wall just below the ceiling in installations without a drop ceiling or where space above the drop ceiling is limited. The Top Shelf provides four rack units of mounting space and the plastic cover allows RF and WiFi signals to pass unobstructed between the equipment and the room.