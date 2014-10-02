TMP Pro to Distribute Martin Professional

TMP Pro Distribution will team up with Martin Professional to distribute their line of professional products nationwide.

The company will celebrate its 35th anniversary this year as a distributor of more than 180 pro audio brands. Over the years TMP Pro has consistently followed a formula of establishing strong partner relationships with vendors. Likewise, the TMP Pro team is recognized by manufacturers and customers alike for in-depth knowledge of the products that it sells.

As a world leader in the creation of dynamic lighting solutions for the entertainment, architectural, and commercial sectors, Martin lighting and video systems are renowned the world over. Martin operates the industry’s most complete and capable distributor network with local partners in nearly 100 countries. Founded in 1987 and based in Aarhus, Denmark, Martin is the lighting division of global infotainment and audio company HARMAN International Industries.

“TMP PRO is known for offering the finest professional audio brands available today but today marks a new chapter in that story,” explained Eugene Mulcahy, director of pro audio products at TMP Pro Distribution. “TMP is honored to welcome Martin Professional lighting products to its lineup. Martin Professional Lighting products are industry staples in the production and installation community and are true innovators. TMP is honored to welcome Martin Professional lighting to the family and TMP is looking forward to offering the lighting community the same value and service it has offered the pro audio community for over 35 years.”

Senior managers for the U.S. install market, Olivier Roure and Greg Jones, added, "We are very excited to extend our Harman partnership with TMP Pro Distribution. With the addition of the Martin brand, TMP Pro customers now have access to offer the complete solution a ‘One Harman Solution’ for their projects. The passion and experience of the staff at TMP pushing the Martin line of products will continue cementing Martin Professional's leading position in the lighting world."