TMP Pro to Distribute Gepco Cables

TMP Pro Distribution has entered an agreement with General Cable to distribute the full line of Gepco Brand Commercial & Pro AV cabling products.

Over the years TMP Pro has consistently followed a formula of establishing strong partner relationships with vendors. Gepco, an industry-leading brand of General Cable, is committed to the development and manufacture of copper and fiber optic cables and connectivity products. A leading innovator of interconnect technology for the past 30 years, the Gepco brand delivers a full line of solutions for high-definition audio and video applications.

“TMP Pro is always looking to strengthen and nurture its line card,” explained Eugene Mulcahy, director of pro audioproducts at TMP Pro Distribution. “When the opportunity to partner with a respected and renowned company such as Gepco arose, we welcomed the opportunity and the partnership. To offer our clients the finest cable available in the marketplace strengthens TMP’s commitment to providing complete design and application solutions. It all starts with the cabling and the infrastructure, and Gepco offers the finest cabling solutions on the market today."