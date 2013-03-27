April 4 Webinar On Heels of Windows Embedded 8 Release

I’m looking forward to next week’s Webinar, on April 4th – entitled “Digital Signage– Beyond BootCamp– End to End Solutions. (You can register free of charge at: http://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=1681&seid=501)

The folks at Arrow Electronics– together with Intel, will look at some important issues in digital signage in this Webinar. I told Scott Silverstein, the principal presenter, that he had a pretty ambitions agenda– addressing questions as diverse as where is this market going; the importance of Security; and Good – Better – Best – what computer do you really need to drive your sign?

Scott Silverstein, Global Technical Marketing Manager, Digital Communications Solutions, Arrow Electronics

“On one hand I want to discuss the benefits of bringing it all together with 1-2 suppliers,” Scott told me, “as well as highlighting, be careful of what you DON’T know.”

Good idea– as there is often too much hype in this industry on how simple it all is “if you just use our products…”

Best of all, this Webinar will benefit from excellent timing, as Windows Embedded 8 is scheduled to be released on April 1st, just a few days before the April 4th Webinar.

“Wth Windows Embedded 8 release on April 1st,” added Silverstein, “we are going to discuss this as well since it is brand new and along with Intel the key to a strong foundation on which to build a solution.”

Windows embedded is preferred these days to full blown Windows as "desktop windows 7 or 8" is hard to "lock down,” Jeff Porter recently commented to me.

Jeff Collard of Omnivex notes that, “Any system that runs on ‘full blown’ Windows can run on Windows Embedded (and probably will run better). The reason to use a copy of Windows 7 or 8 rather than Windows Embedded is to conform to corporate standards or hardware availability.”

John Coyne, Group Manager, OES Embedded at Microsoft, recently explained to me that “Windows Embedded has the full power from a corporate networking perspective to be joined to a domain, managed by group policies of that domain, and also be patch managed by several popular enterprise management products out there, such as System Center, Tivoli, OpenView, etc. the “custom” nature of windows embedded allows us also to not have a “patch Tuesday” as the industry has labeled it, whereby your player devices receive automatic updates from Microsoft that are targeted more toward consumer, or enterprise based scenarios. Windows Embedded allows you as the OEM or ISV operator to control when patches are deployed, giving you ample time to test and ensure it doesn’t have any sort of negative impact on your applications and environment.”

If you want to know the latest developments in these fast-moving technologies, attend next week’s Webinar (free of charge). Register at: