Arlington Introduces TVL508 Low Profile TV Box

Arlington Industries has introduced the TVL508 Low Profile TV Box.



The box accommodates multiple cables; wire management brackets keep them neat and organized. The TVL508 includes mounting wing screws to secure the box in wall, for retrofit installations.Arlington’s low profile TVL508 TV Box is ideal for flat screen TV installations on 1/2-inch or 5/8-inch drywall with wall cavity depths of 3/4-inch or larger. Retrofit applications include furring strips on concrete block, 2x2, 2x3, and 2x4 or larger studs.