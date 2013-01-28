Roland Systems Group Introduces V-4EX Video Mixer

Roland Systems Group has debuted the next-generation product in the V-4 and V-8 lineup of Roland live performance video mixers.



The Roland V-4EX advances the Roland V-4 four channel video mixer by incorporating HDMI inputs/outputs, USB streaming, HDCP support, built-in touch multi-viewer, and audio embedding. These features are added to the strong primary feature set including built-in effects and unique user interface.

The Roland V-4EX versatility and unique features make it suitable for many applications, including clubs, concerts, worship, events, meetings, trainings, weddings, education, and sporting events. The V-4EX’s sleek and compact design lends itself to portable applications as well as permanent installations when size and space are considerations.

In addition to a number of powerful video effects, the user interface incorporates dial controls for effects on each bus and master output dial. The design incorporates a video switcher, audio embedding, preview monitor and streaming-ready USB output all in a single unit. Inputs one to three feature composite (BNC) or HDMI while input four accepts HDMI, RGB/Component or S-video. The output features scaled-up HDMI, RGB/component, or SD composite with an additional HDMI output for external preview monitor.

The Roland V-4EX features a stereo RCA audio input allowing you to embed audio into the HDMI outputs and USB stream, which are especially useful for web streaming and recording applications. As a USB Video/Audio class device, web streaming is effortless by simply connecting to a computer running a live streaming service. You can also record the output using Roland’s free Video Capture for Windows software or by using Quicktime on a Mac.

Designed to be a live production switcher and web streaming device, the Roland V-4EX features audio embedding, built-in audio mixer with up to 4 frames delay to “lipsync” your video source. It supports HDCP video allowing you to mix copyright protected material such as game consoles and Blu-ray content in your live production. HDMI inputs one to three accept video resolutions up to 480p/576p and HDMI input four accepts resolutions up to 1080p and RGB up to WUXGA (1920x1200). Although internal processing is SD-based, the output can be scaled up to 1080p or 1920x1200.