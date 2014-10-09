The Secret to Breaking into Streaming Media

The importance of media and the way we consume it is a hot topic in any organization. More and more people are watching sporting events on mobile devices and participating in corporate meetings, trainings, and worship services on their computers.

Rob Read

Streaming your content requires four essential components: an AV mixer, encoder, CDN (Content Delivery Network), and an internet connection.

To engage your audience, an AV mixer is essential because it allows you to mix audio, video, computer graphics, and presentation slides from your computer. All-in-one solutions are great because they allow you connect mics, cameras, and computer sources into a single device that outputs your mixed content through an USB cable into your computer for streaming. This greatly simplifies production as well.

AV encoders format your audio and video signal into a format that can be delivered to your CDN. Encoders come in all shapes and sizes. There are hardware encoders and software encoders—it all depends on your clients’ needs. Some popular software encoders include Wirecast and Adobe Flash Media Live Encoder and hardware solutions such as Matrox Monarch HD or Livestream Broadcaster.

A CDN is a company that delivers the stream to your audience. When choosing a CDN answer these questions: Who is my audience, potential viewership size and how will they be consuming my media (phones, tablets, computers, smart TV’s)? Do I need to link my stream to my social media sites for questions and audience interaction? There are hundreds of CDN from free services to paid services depending how often you stream and the size of your viewership.

Lastly, be sure that the internet connection that you are streaming from has plenty of bandwidth, especially if you are streaming HD formats. Following this simple guideline will ensure that you get your live content online and delivered to your audience.

Rob Read is the Marketing Communications Manager for Roland Systems Group. This feature is part of SCN's "Hush Hush" October print issue.