The SCN Who’s Who of Consulting

Acentech

Locations: Cambridge, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Los Angeles, CA

Overview: The direct descendent of acoustics and audiovisual pioneers Bolt Beranek and Newman (BBN), and thereby one of the oldest and largest organizations of its type, Acentech is a multi-disciplinary acoustics, audiovisual, and vibration consulting firm. Acentech serves as a resource to institutions, engineers, architects, planners, and designers worldwide. Acentech's multi-disciplinary team brings extensive experience to critical areas of design, including architectural acoustics, mechanical systems noise and vibration control, environmental noise, audiovisual and multimedia systems, and wired and wireless voice and data networking.

Acoustic Distinctions

Locations: New Rochelle, NY; New York, NY; Lancaster, PA

Overview: Utilizing an integrated design mindset, Acoustic Distinctions’ team of 20 experts collaborates with various design disciplines to foster a strong collective understanding of how design choices affect project outcomes and support the end-user experience. The firm provides acoustics and AV systems design for spaces serving performing arts, broadcast corporate, education, museum, government, mixed-use, and worship projects.

Acoustics By Design

Locations: Grand Rapids, MI; Portland, OR

Overview: Acoustics By Design provides acoustics, audio, video, specialty lighting, and technical systems design services to architects, engineers, facility directors, municipalities, and building owners. ABD performs consulting services only, and does not manufacture, sell, or install any products. The firm’s team includes acoustical consultants, acoustical engineers, noise consultants, and vibration consultants, along with an integrated team of audiovisual consultants that designs audio, video, theatrical lighting, and technical systems and integrates them with the native acoustical environment.

Acuity Audiovisual

Location: Manassas, VA

Overview: Acuity AV specializes in the design, installation, and integration of custom audiovisual systems for presentation, training, collaboration, distance learning, telemedicine, and other audio and video teleconferencing applications.

Acumen Engineering

Location: Vancouver, BC, Canada

Overview: Established in 1976, Acumen Engineering integrates best-of-breed expertise in electrical, communications, security, and audiovisual engineering under one roof. Its multidisciplinary team of experts works with local, Canadian, North American, and overseas clients in the public, commercial, corporate, education, healthcare, corrections, hospitality and tourism, government, worship, and transportation sectors.

Akustiks

Location: South Norwalk, CT

Overview: Akustiks designs concert, drama, and multi-use and entertainment performance and rehearsal spaces for institutional, educational, and professional organizations. The partners' collaborative approach combines decades of knowledge with a sensitive combination of clarity and candor. The entire Akustiks team is dedicated to creating performance spaces worldwide that are wonderfully tuned instruments for listening to orchestral, operatic, and theatrical performances that both dazzle and delight.

ARUP

Locations: New York, NY; Boston, MA; several others in the U.S. and internationally

Overview: ARUP is an independent firm of designers, planners, engineers, consultants, and technical specialists offering a broad range of professional services working globally. Markets include arts and culture, aviation, commercial, education, government, healthcare, retail, and energy.

The Audio Bug

Location: Hollywood, FL

Overview: The Audio Bug’s specialty areas include community noise nuisance issues, environmental noise management, architectural noise and vibration transmission, architectural acoustics measurements and documentation, professional sound system design and specifications, speech intelligibility (STI-PA) testing, radio frequency analysis and coordination, electro-acoustic product analysis, technical training, and expert testimony.

Auberbach Pollock Friedlander's extensive portfolio includes Michael Jackson ONE for Cirque du Soleil.Auerbach Pollock Friedlander

Locations: San Francisco, CA; New York, NY; Minneapolis, MN

Overview: Founded by S. Leonard Auerbach in 1972, Auerbach Pollock Friedlander has developed from a regional entity to an internationally recognized firm with an extensive portfolio of award-winning projects including civic auditoriums, opera houses, professional repertory theatres, concert halls, performing arts training facilities, corporate venues, museums, planetariums, and popular entertainment venues in theme parks, casinos, cruise ships, and night clubs.

Cavanaugh Tocci Associates

Location: Sudbury, MA

Overview: Cavanaugh Tocci Associates provides consulting services in audiovisual system design, theater planning and systems design, and acoustics for a wide variety of building types and clients. Several recent projects have included large-format, interactive video elements. Specialties include briefing centers, performing arts facilities, higher education classrooms, corporate presentation spaces, athletic facilities, and houses of worship.

Cerami

Location: New York, NY; Washington, D.C.

Specialties: Cerami provides comprehensive acoustical and technology consulting services on projects of any size or project type, including corporate facilities, hospitals, museums, laboratories, courthouses, hotels, transportation hubs, and retail spaces. Its clients number among world-class developers, top architects and engineers, and Fortune 100 companies. The firms is also a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE).

Charles M. Salter Associates

Charles M. Salter Associates' team of more than 50 develops solutions for arts/media, civic, commercial, education, medical, and residential projects. Locations: San Francisco, CA; San Jose, CA

Overview: Charles M. Salter Associates consults in acoustics and designs audiovisual, telecommunications, and security systems for buildings. Founded in 1975, it is involved in more than 900 projects per year worldwide. Its team of more than 50 comprises professional engineers, LEED accredited professionals, InfoComm Certified Technology Specialists (CTS), registered communications distribution designers, fellows of the Audio Engineering Society, fellows of the Acoustical Society of America, and a Ph.D., as well as individuals with interdisciplinary and advanced degrees in architecture, music, and linguistics. The firm draws from this diverse expertise to develop solutions for arts/media, civic, commercial, education, medical, and residential projects.

CMS Audiovisual

Locations: Melville, NY; San Francisco, CA; London, England

Overview: Celebrating its 21st anniversary this year, CMS provides acoustics, AV construction, design, and fit-out packages, enterprise AV, proof of concept studies, AV space planning and technology roadmapping, systems commissioning and training, system and design evaluations, and project management. The firm works globally in a variety of applications, including corporate, theater, education, museum, houses of worship, and many more venues.

Convergent Technologies Design Group

Locations: Baltimore, MD; Tempe, AZ

Overview: Convergent Technologies Design Group specializes in technology design and master planning solutions in educational, commercial, municipal, artistic, and media institutions. Comprehensive system design services combine multimedia, audiovisual, telecommunications, security systems for effective technology design of single-building and campus projects. With nearly 14 years of experience across over 400 successful projects in a wide variety of fields, Convergent Technologies Design Group delivers technologically sophisticated systems that are designed for easy operation and customized to fit the unique needs of each client. Convergent Technologies addresses the needs of every situation from design, architecture, capability, and function.

Electro Media Design Group

Location: Gaithersburg, MD

Specialties: As independent audiovisual consultants, Electro Media Design Group specializes in comprehensive presentation technologies, acoustics and noise/vibration control, and audiovisual systems design. It provides innovative and practical experience in design, procurement, and operations management.

Elert & Associates Technology Consultants

Location: Stillwater, MN

Overview: Elert & Associates is a professional technology consulting firm serving clients with public and private sector projects, as well as architects and design professionals. The firm is comprised of several multi-disciplinary teams and individuals with "drill-down" depth and experience in acoustics, video, multimedia, security, data, voice, and telephone systems.

Greenbusch Group

Locations: Seattle, WA; Franklin, OH

Overview: The Greenbusch Group is a multi-disciplinary firm established to serve the expanding need for technical expertise in acoustical and vibration consulting, mechanical engineering, audio/video technology consulting, vertical transportation design, and commissioning services.

Henderson Engineers

Location: Lenexa, KS; several other U.S. locations

Overview: Founded in 1970, Henderson Engineers is a comprehensive engineering design firm offering core mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design, as well as fire protection, architectural lighting, technology, commissioning, and sustainable consulting services. With 10 locations nationwide and over 500 employees, HEI offers clients large-firm resources coupled with the specialized experience and responsiveness of a small firm. In addition to its core services, HEI offers four specialty divisions that include fire dynamics for licensed fire alarm, sprinkler design, and code consulting; impact illumination, for architectural lighting design; and collective tech for network infrastructure, security planning, AV, acoustics, and communications cabling design.

Idibri

Locations: Dallas, TX; San Diego, CA; Coventry, England

Overview: Until recently known as Acoustic Dimensions, Idibri is a firm of technology designers, theatre consultants, and acousticians specializing in arts, entertainment, sports, worship, corporate, and education projects. Its interdisciplinary team of specialists handle acoustics, audio, video, data/IT, theater design, lighting, theater equipment, and security. For clients in need of accelerated delivery, the firm offers rapid-prototyping of auditorium designs and acoustics/technology solutions.

Jaffe Holden

Locations: Norwalk, CT; Houston, TX

Overview: Founded in 1968, Jaffe Holden is a full-service acoustic, audio/video, and IT infrastructure consulting firm with expertise in acoustics, touring sound operations, music performance, theater operations, mechanical and electrical engineering, and information technologies. It serves facilities of many types, including performing arts, universities and secondary schools, museums, historic renovations, healthcare, house of worship, commercial, residential, and government buildings. Services include environmental noise measurement and analysis, architectural room acoustics, building sound isolation, noise control and vibration isolation, mechanical system noise control, sound reinforcement, sound/communication systems, and audiovisual systems.

JBA Consulting Engineers

Locations: Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; other U.S. and international offices

Overview: Markets include aviation, convention centers, commercial, education, gaming, entertainment, healthcare, historical, hospitality, museums, restaurants, retail, sports complexes, transportation, and tribal development.

Kirkegaard Associates

Locations: Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; St. Louis, MO

Overview: Kirkegaard Associates provides consulting services in architectural acoustics, mechanical noise and vibration control, sound isolation, and audio/video systems design. With over 2,700 projects in 24 countries since its establishment in 1976, the firm’s expertise includes performing arts centers, theaters, educational facilities, concert halls, amphitheaters, opera houses, conservatories of music and art, museums, religious buildings, recording and broadcast studios, corporate offices, convention and conferencing centers, and hospitality.

KLH Engineers

Locations: Fort Thomas, KY; Columbus, OH; Dayton, OH; New York City, NY; other U.S. locations

Overview: KLH Engineers, a consulting engineering firm, offers mechanical, electrical, plumbing, communication and information technology, lighting design services, commissioning, and energy solutions. KLH has completed more than 14,000 projects for retail, educational, healthcare, civic, and commercial facilities.

Labrador Technology

David Marsh (right) carries on the PMK legacy with Marsh/PMK International.

Location: New York, NY

Overview:Labrador’s IT strategy consulting, technical design services, and technology program management help solve the business, facility, and technology needs of sophisticated, enterprise, and mid-size organizations in the U.S. and around the world. Labrador has deep experience in the sectors of financial services, retail, media, legal, education, and healthcare.

Marsh PMK International

Location: Dallas, TX

Overview: Marsh/PMK International (previously Pelton Marsh Kinsella, or PMK) is an independent acoustical and AV consulting firm. Clients include architects, A/E and E/A firms, developers, building owners, and facility managers. Since the mid-1980s, the firm has created designs for many building types, including hotels/resorts, convention and conference centers, high-rise condominiums and office buildings, corporate training facilities, K-12 schools, academic buildings for colleges and universities, professional and collegiate sports facilities, hospitals, justice facilities, worship centers, performing arts centers, museums and visitor centers, retail complexes, and amusement parks and themed attractions.

Metropolitan Acoustics

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Overview: Metropolitan Acoustics is an acoustical and audiovisual consulting firm providing services in architectural acoustics, noise control, and sound and AV system design. Founded in 1990 by the present owner, Felicia Doggett, Metropolitan Acoustics is a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) in the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealths of Pennsylvania and Virginia, the States of New Jersey and Delaware, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Typical clients include architectural firms, engineering firms, developers, and builders. The firm also works directly for private companies as well as educational institutions and places of worship.

Michael Garrison Associates

Michael Garrison Associates works with faith-based organizations on projects ranging from 150 to 10,000 seats.

Location: Fresno, CA

Overview: For more than 30 years, Michael Garrison Associates has partnered with faith-based organizations across America, providing assembly space consultation, design, project management, and technology installation services for projects with 150 to over 10,000-seat capacities.

Mulvey & Banani International

Locations: Toronto, ON, Canada; Calgary, AB, Canada; Montreal, QB, Canada; Ottawa, ON, Canada

Overview: Mulvey & Banani International of Toronto was founded in 1981 through an amalgamation of two long-standing predecessor firms established in 1955 and 1964 respectively. Its scope of services includes electrical engineering, critical power, IT/communications, life safety, electronic security, architectural lighting, audiovisual, and sustainable design. Engineering for the new era of intelligent buildings with converged building systems, Mulvey & Banani’s AV systems design and commissioning division specializes in conference facilities, public address, multimedia, teleconference, stadium systems, sound reinforcement, mass notification systems, lecture theaters, and houses of worship.

Muse Audio Video

Location: Marietta, GA

Overview: Muse's experience covers a broad range of projects including auditoria, theatres and performance spaces, classrooms, boardrooms, video and teleconferencing facilities, presentation rooms, conference centers, ballrooms and banquet halls, worship spaces, music and choral performance and rehearsal spaces, production and broadcast facilities, public spaces, and athletic facilities.

Newcomb & Boyd

Location: Atlanta, GA

Overview: Newcomb & Boyd is a multidiscipline consulting and engineering firm providing innovative solutions for facility design, construction and maintenance. The firm comprises the Consulting Engineering Group, the Commissioning Group, the Special Technologies Group, and the Lighting Design Group. These groups offer clients a single source for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, energy management, building automation, commissioning and retro commissioning, systems training, acoustics, audio-visual, communications, theatrical systems, security, and lighting needs.

Network Technologies, Inc. (NTI)

Location: Atlanta, GA

Overview: NTI was founded in 1998 and since then has built a portfolio of more than 800 projects in commercial technology consulting services including planning, design, documentation, management, and verification. Its team of industry professionals carry numerous designations, such as RCDD, RCDD/NTS, CTS, CTS-D, and PMP. NTI has completed technology design projects involving data/voice/MATV/CATV cabling plant, audiovisual systems, security systems, and cellular enhancement in 36 states and Washington, D.C. in the United States, as well as in Canada, the Caribbean, and overseas.

PlanNet

Location: Southern California

Overview: PlanNet is an independent professional services firm that provides objective advisory, design, project management, and construction services supporting critical IT Infrastructure.

Professional Engineering Consultants

Location: Wichita, KS

Overview: PEC is a trusted engineering firm with a half-century of design expertise, including over a decade of experience in designing audiovisual systems. It provides audiovisual consulting services for K-12, higher education, houses of worship, business/conference rooms, municipal boardrooms, and courtrooms.

PTS Consulting Group

Locations: New York, NY; several U.S. and international locations

Overview: PTS is an IT consulting and project management company that provides professional services, managed services, and resourcing solutions. Since 1983, PTS has successfully delivered high-value, vendor independent solutions to its clients' needs in over 80 countries and in some of the most demanding environments. We are not a body-shop but instead provide business solutions delivered by a technically proficient and highly motivated team.

RBDG/Russ Berger Design Group

Location: Addison, TX

Overview: RBDG is a design and consulting firm that combines expertise in architectural, interior, and acoustical design to create technical environments for television and radio broadcast, recording studios, facilities for entertainment and media content, audio, film and post production, technical learning environments for higher education, screening rooms and private theaters. The Group has completed more than 2,500 projects, including home studios, corporate mega-facilities, small remodels, and major purpose-built complexes.

RTKL's international presence as an architectural firm opens doors for its AV practice.

Riedel Audio & Acoustics

Location: Brightwaters, NY

Overview: For the past 30 years, Richard Riedel has designed audiovisual systems for corporate conference rooms, educational performance spaces, houses of worship, and large-scale sports venues. Riedel has designed and project managed systems for Aqueduct Raceway, Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium, and Madison Square Garden.

RJC Designs

Location: Glen Burnie, MD

Overview: RJC Designs is an audiovisual, security, acoustics, planning, and communications design and consulting firm with a diverse base of experience and clientele. Its areas of expertise include corporate conferencing centers, sound reinforcement, broadcast and production, videoconferencing, computer classrooms, voice/data, distributed television systems, auditorium and lecture hall systems, multimedia presentation rooms, and acoustics and vibration analysis for educational, corporate, commercial, broadcast, medical, and government, and houses of worship.

RTKL

Locations: Baltimore, MD; several U.S. and international locations

Russ Berger Design Group has completed more than 2,500 projects, including facilities for entertainment and media content post production.

Overview: RTKL provides end-to-end planning, architectural, and creative services It takes great architecture rooted in smart planning and urban design to the next level with services like interior design, environmental graphic design, and intelligent engineering and applied technology services. Within the technology design studio, RTKL’s audiovisual practice specializes in academic, civic and cultural venues, corporate workplace, government, hospitality, mission critical, and retail and entertainment applications.

Shen Milsom & WilkeLocation: New York, NY; multiple U.S. and international locationsOverview: Shen Milsom & Wilke is an international firm of over 230 talented and dedicated individuals who provide consulting and technology design on large and small projects in acoustics, audiovisual multimedia, IT, physical security, and medical equipment planning. Its specialty consulting services include data center planning, network operation center and emergency operation center design, technology enriched operating room design, medical simulation facility design, and financial trading floor design. SparlingLocation: Lynnwood WA; Portland, OR; San Diego, CAOverview: Services include engineering, IT architecture, wireless, security, AV, acoustics, and lighting, Markets include healthcare, higher education, commercial, retail, entertainment, and more.Spectrum EngineersLocations: Salt Lake City, UT; Phoenix, AZ; St. Louis, MO; Baltimore, MDOverview: Spectrum Engineers provides client-centered technology, audiovisual, and security design services in addition to electrical, mechanical, acoustical and fire protection engineering and lighting and theater design services in the fields of healthcare, education, houses of worship, government, commercial, hospitality, and data centers. Its technology design specialists provide professional consulting services for nurse call, EdNet, studios, control rooms, sound, video and/or satellite systems, communication systems, voice and data cabling, locking control systems, video surveillance, intercom/paging, AV systems, fire alarm, CCTV, TV distribution, security/access control, intrusion detection systems. Stages ConsultantsLocation: Highland Park, NJOverview: Stages Consultants provides consulting for every facet of planning, designing, and constructing performing arts venues. Among its services are project visioning, feasibility and existing conditions evaluations, space programming, room acoustics, theater conceptual design collaboration, seating layouts and sightlines, noise and vibration control, sound isolation, stage equipment, and production sound and video systems design.Talaske Location: Oak Park, ILOverview: TALASKE provides acoustic, audio and video consulting services, specializing in the design of performing arts and assembly facilities, but active in the design of all building types. Expertise is in room acoustic and noise control design and in the design and specification of audio and video systems for permanent installation within buildings.The Sextant GroupLocations: Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH; New York, NY; Omaha, NE; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Santa Barbara, CA; Washington, DCOverview: The Sextant Group is a full-service digital technology consulting firm specializing in design and specification of audiovisual systems, IT/telecommunications, building security, architectural and environmental acoustics, and specialty lighting. Experience spans learning, healing, communication, collaboration, and entertainment facilities, with over 1,500 projects for 500 owners across 43 states and 11 countries for education, healthcare, corporate, government, institutional, performing arts, broadcast, and sports and recreation. The Shalleck CollaborativeLocation: San Francisco, CAOverview: The Shalleck Collaborative offers comprehensive consulting services in the planning and design of spaces for the performing arts and production systems. The range of performing arts venues it covers includes those for all forms of music, drama, dance, and multimedia performance for education, professional touring and resident companies, and community theaters. Thorburn AssociatesLocation: Castro Valley, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Raleigh-Durham, NCOverview: Thorburn Associates (TA) is an independent consulting firm providing integrated acoustical and audiovisual systems for a collaborative design in both new construction and renovations, specializing in highly technological projects in education, entertainment, and corporate venues. It is registered as a Woman-Owned Business (WBE) with the San Francisco Human Rights Commission and Certified by the California Public Utilities Commission. Threshold AcousticsLocation: Chicago, ILOverview: Threshold Acoustics provides room acoustics and audio/video design consulting services for performance and education facilities, worship spaces, cultural buildings, and other places of public assembly. Threshold's approach to acoustics consulting emphasizes reinforcing the visual realm with the subtlety, variety, and even surprise that an awareness of the aural realm can bring to the built environment.Vantage Technology ConsultingLocations: Los Angeles, CA; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PAOverview: Vantage Technology Consulting Group designs telecommunications, information technology, data networks, audiovisual, security, clinical technologies and low voltage systems. It provides strategic technology consulting, including business continuity / disaster recovery planning, financial analysis, organizational development, technology assessments and transition planning. It works across the country and internationally with clients in higher education, healthcare, public sector, corporate, and commercial markets.WaveGuideLocation: Atlanta, GA; Los Angeles, CA; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; San Francisco, CA; Raleigh, NC; Tampa, FLOverview: Waveguide Consulting provides independent technology consulting services in audiovisual design, information technology design, acoustics consulting, control system software programming, and on-site technology management. Founded in 1996, Waveguide's work includes projects for Fortune 500 corporations, top universities, and major government entities. Its award-winning team includes many RCDDs, LEED APs, PMPs and more certified AV design professionals than any other consulting firm with 16 InfoComm International Certified Technology Specialists in Design (CTS-D) among its staff of 58.WJHWLocation: Dallas, TX; San Antonio, TXOverview: Wrightson, Johnson, Haddon & Williams is a consulting firm offering design services in sound systems, audio visual, scoreboard and video displays, broadcast provisions and video production, acoustics and noise control, theater planning, lighting and rigging, distributed TV and satellite, video surveillance and access control, and tel/data structured cabling. Project types include educational environments and athletic facilities, high-end performing arts venues, large sporting arenas and stadia, municipal facilities, hotel, resort, and casino facilities, and worship spaces.