Wilson Electronics Launches CI Program

Cell phone signal booster and antenna manufacturer Wilson Electronics is doubling down on its push into the custom installation channel with a certified installer program launching at CEDIA EXPO 2012 next month, as well as new products specifically geared to custom installations.

Wilson Electronics’ AG Pro-Quint Five-Band 4G-3G Indoor Cellular Signal Booster was introduced at the recent CTIA show. Each installation also requires an exterior antenna.

Because Wilson’s products are appropriate for installations of any size and scope, the company is exploring training opportunities for commercial integrators and a presence at InfoComm, as well.

The Wilson Certified Installer Program (WCI) will include training, certification, and specific partner benefits. The main purpose of the program is to create more awareness for custom installers that cell phone boosters are a “natural up-sell,” said Laine Matthews, Wilson’s director of business development, because many consumers struggle with poor mobile reception.

The training will consist of both sales and technical instruction, so installers will learn the ins and outs of Wilson’s various booster products and their capabilities, as well as the best way to pitch the products as home automation system add-ons. The first training session will take place at CEDIA EXPO in Indianapolis, Friday September 7 and will be able to accommodate 100 to 150 registrants. Subsequent training will be conducted in online sessions and via Wilson’s distributors, Capitol and DSI.

According to Matthews, Wilson customers, large and small, regularly request installation services, and one goal of the WCI is to significantly expand Wilson’s network of custom installers, building out the network “covering every zip code,” he said.

Dealers will be able to purchase Wilson products through distributors or factory direct. There are plans to mirror the program in Canada eventually as well. Canadian dealers are encouraged to register for the training programs at any time.

The WCIs will have access to installer-specific product lines that will not be available to consumers. Matthews also said that Wilson’s boosters offer competitive profit margins.

Other benefits of the dealer program include a listing on Wilson’s website, use of Wilson logos for marketing materials, access to WCI sales and marketing material, referral programs or potential for co-op advertising and marketing programs, as well as priority tech support.

The new CI Series signal boosters that will be released at CEDIA EXPO will feature 75-ohm systems, 4G network capabilities, and standard F connectors. The AG Pro-Installer boosts voice and data on all cell carriers’ 800 MHz and 1,900 MHz networks (except Nextel/iDEN). The amplifier supports multiple simultaneous connections and is designed to provide strong coverage for buildings up to 80,000 square feet. An RF signal detector coming out at EXPO can select the band a cell carrier operates on and choose channels within that band to help maximize reception.