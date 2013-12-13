2013 Top 50 Systems Integrators In the U.S. and Canada

Milk, eggs, sugar, flour, butter, and salt. The centuries-old shopping list upon which all baking is built—food items that all of us consume on a daily basis. And yet somehow in 2013, one man in lower Manhattan managed to combine these ingredients in such a way that it inspired people to wake up before sunrise and wait in line for hours on end, all for the opportunity to purchase one of his creations.

I’m talking, of course, about the Cronut, the elusive croissant-donut hybrid that dominated Twitter feeds and tempted taste buds all year long. But while the Cronut is surely delicious, it’s hard to believe any pastry is worth a 3am wake-up (or the $100 Cronuts were fetching on the black market). No, this pastry craze had surprisingly little to do with the dessert, and everything to do with... the experience. The experience, specifically, of something completely new.

As our century enters its angsty teen years, we’re starved for new experiences. Sure, people have been lining up for things since legs were invented, but as humanity has progressed, “new” has become increasingly difficult to create. Fortunately, AV integrators are in the new experience creation business. Unconstrained by a stale list of ingredients, this industry has been on a roll, churning out new experiences at a breathtaking pace. Be it reinventing the retail experience through digital signage and video walls, reinventing the office through videoconferencing and collaboration, reinventing the sporting experience with massive scoreboards and immersive sound systems, or redefining architecture through projection mapping, there are fewer daily experiences that this industry’s hands aren’t on, and fewer new experiences that don’t entirely revolve around it.

Will an AV integrator create the next hot dessert item anytime soon? It hardly matters. This industry cooked up dozens of Cronuts this year alone, and best of all, nobody had to wake up at 3am to experience them.

With that in mind, SCN presents the 2013 Top 50 Systems Integrators in the U.S. and Canada, ranked here by projected systems integration revenue for 2013. As some companies are also involved in other segments of integration, we ask entrants to separate their commercial AV systems installation revenue from total revenue.

As always, Top 50 submissions are voluntary. The chart ranks those willing to share their internal numbers to establish an industry snapshot. While the bottom line is important, the Top 50 chart is only one way to view an industry where success is determined by more than mere numbers. With this in mind, next year SCN will introduce a regional ranking of integrators as a supplement to the Top 50—a way of paying tribute to some of the smaller players in our industry who nonetheless achieve very big things. There is much to learn from how every company operates, and we look forward to continuing to provide the commercial AV business with an in-depth look at the inner workings of its finest companies in 2014.

1 AVI-SPL Tampa, FL | 800-282-6733 | www.avispl.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$564.58M/$601.9M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$387.04M/$580.73M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

8,753/1,700/40/34

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, build, and support collaborative environments with solutions including videoconferencing, digital media, intelligent building technology, 2D/3D visualization, physical security, and command and control centers./All major collaborative technology manufacturing partners.

2 WhitlockRichmond, VA | 800-726-9843 | www.whitlock.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$192M/$192M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$177M/$177M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

> 2,000/650/20/57

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Global AV solutions provider, offering AV integration, enterprise standards, unified communications, telepresence/videoconferencing, digital media and signage networks, visualization/simulation, and a full array of managed services./ Authorized dealer for all leading AV and UC manufacturers; highest attainable partnerships with all key vendors on a national and global basis, including Polycom, Cisco, Crestron, AMX, SMART, Christie, NEC, Sony, Chief, and Biamp.

3 Diversified Systems Kenilworth, NJ | www.divsystems.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$172M/$172M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$127M/$127M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

880/250/8/20

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Diversified Systems, in fidelity to its name, provides a broad spectrum of best-practice services in media delivery solutions for audiovisual, broadcast media, information technology, and other related fields. /Crestron, Christie Digital, AMX, Extron, Evertz, Harris, Sony, Panasonic, NEC.

4 AVI SystemsMinneapolis, MN | www.avisystems.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$170M/$170M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$147.1M/$147.1M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

2,020/400/18/39

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Professional audiovisual, telepresense, and broadcast systems integration and support./Cisco, Polycom, Avaya, Crestron, AMX, Hitachi, Biamp.

5 Technical InnovationAtlanta, GA | 800-554-5440 | www.technical-innovation.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$124.5M/$128M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$106.5M/$110M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

2,300/288/7/76

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Technical Innovation is a design/build systems integrator specializing in unified communications technologies, mission critical facilities, presentation and visualization environments, and broadcast solutions. TI focuses on designing solutions specific to their client’s needs and to providing an exceptional customer experience./All major AV industry manufacturers are represented and backed by a comprehensive, flexible customer support and managed services program.

6 CCS Presentation SystemsScottsdale, AZ | 480-348-0100 | www.ccsprojects.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$103.5M/$115M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$96.92M/$107.69M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

5,039/300/23/22

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

CCS Presentation Systems provides design, installation, training, and maintenance of AV equipment, including projectors, large-format displays, control systems, VTC, and more to corporate, education, and government customers./NEC, Mitsubishi, EPSON, SMART Technologies, Panasonic, Christie, AMX, Crestron, Chief, Samsung, Sennheiser, Shure, Kramer, Da-Lite, Mersive, Sharp, Biamp, Canon, InFocus, LG, Vaddio, ViewSonic, LifeSize, Polycom, Atlas Sound, Anchor Audio, Optoma.

7 HB CommunicationsNorth Haven, CT | 203-234-9246 | www.hbcommunications.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$96.8M/$116.9M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$88.4M/$107.9M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

1,060/330/3/67

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Systems integration, broadcast video, videoconferencing, distance learning, IP visual communications, digital signage, unified communications, and live event production./Cisco, Polycom, Extron, Crestron, Christie, Sony, Panasonic, Avid, AMX, Barco, Vidyo, LifeSize, Samsung, Sharp, Visix.

8 Ford Audio-VideoOklahoma City, OK | www.fordav.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$91M/$91M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$82M/$82M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

650/340/7/40

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, installation, and service of professional/commercial AV systems./ All professional AV sound, video, and lighting products.

9 ElectrosonicBurbank, CA | 888-343-3604 electrosonic.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$85M/$107M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$85M/$111M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

641/399/14/49

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Integrated AV systems, including technical design, maintenance, and operational support./Hundreds of manufacturers represented.

10 Video Corporation of AmericaSomerset, NJ | 732-545-8000 | www.vca.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$64M/$67M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$61M/$63M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

1,800/125/3/42

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

VCA designs, engineers, integrates, and manages technology for the way we communicate today. With technology expertise in audiovisual, teleprecense, unified communications, IT, post, and broadcast./AMX, Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Biamp, Christie Digital, Clear-One, Cisco, Crestron, Evertz, Extron, Harris/Leitch, Haivision, Kramer, NEC, Newtek, LifeSize, Panasonic, Pexip, Polycom, QSC, Samsung, Sharp, Smart, Sony, Tightrope, Vidyo, VBrick, Vaddio.

11 CEI Communications Engineering Newington, VA | www.commeng.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$62M/$69M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$63M/$67M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

198/120/1/27

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Communications Engineering Inc. (CEI) is an award-winning consulting, design, and systems integration company focused on the broadcast, AV, and multimedia industries./All major manufacturers of AV, broadcast, and multimedia equipment.

12 IVCiHauppauge, NY | www.ivci.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$62M/$84M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$58M/$79M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

575/175/3/18

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV design, control system programming, project management, installation, help desk support, cloud videoconferencing, service, and maintenance./ Polycom, Cisco, AMX, Crestron, Extron, ClearOne, Biamp.

13 Xerox Audio Visual SolutionsNorcross, GA | 770-449-4088 | www.xeroxaudiovisual.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$60M/$60M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$60M/$60M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

300/135/8/32

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV, digital signage, video walls, interactive solutions, videoconferencing, managed services, control systems./Cisco, Polycom, LG, NEC, Epson, SMART, Crestron, Extron, Chief, Middle Atlantic, LifeSize, Shure, Samsung.

14 Adtech SystemsSudbury, MA | 978-261-1077 | www.adtechsystems.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$55M/$58M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$51M/$54M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

360/125/4/23

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV integration/Crestron, Extron, Christie, Cisco, Polycom, LifeSize.

15 CompViewBeaverton, OR | 800-448-8439 | www.compview.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$49M/$59M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$45M/$55M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

1,500/150/7/26

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

CompView offers AV system design and integration, AV equipment sales, and contract services. Our AV solutions include videoconferencing, digital signage, streaming media, sound systems, broadcast systems, collaboration tools, and more./All major manufacturers.

16 Bluewater TechnologiesSouthfield, MI | 800-344-6575 | www.bluewatertech.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$48M/$76M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$41M/$68M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

400/178/3/27

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

National systems integration, live events, and custom digital media solutions./Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Barco, Samsung, Christie, Planar, Sharp, JBL, Biamp.

17 TRITECH CommunicationsGarden City, NY | 631-254-4500 | www.tritechcomm.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$45M/$45M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$41M/$41M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

200/156/4/11

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV, communications, and security systems integration./Crestron, AMX, Cisco, Polycom, Ortronics, AMAG.

18 Unified AV SystemsAtlanta, GA | www.unifiedav.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$45M/$48M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$40M/$42M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

1,900/132/6/37

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design/build integration, smart classrooms, lecture halls, videoconferencing./Crestron, AMX, Polycom, Cisco, Smart, NEC, Christie, Chief, Draper, Da-Lite, Kramer.

19 Emersive Audio/Video Glendale, AZ | 602-740-1072 | www.emersiveav.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$45M/$45M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$4M/$7M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

3/0/1/15

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Custom, high-performance night club audio./EMAV Professional Loudspeakers.

20 AvidexBellevue, WA | 425-643-0330 | avidexav.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$41M/$47M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$39M/$44M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

650/133/3/10

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Avidex is a full-service design/build audiovisual service provider offering global solutions to our customers communication needs. Avidex provides design, installation, service, rental, and equipment sales of all top audiovisual manufacturers./ Crestron, Christie, NEC, Extron, Panasonic, AMX, Chief, Da-Lite.

21 Washington Professional SystemsWheaton, MD | 301-942-6800 | www.wpsworld.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$40M/$74M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$38M/$65M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

75/46/2/27

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Full-service systems integration/Crestron, AMX, Extron, Cisco, Polycom, Christie, Panasonic, Sony, NEC, JBL, Tannoy, QSC, Crown.

22 The Systems GroupHoboken, NJ | 201-795-4672 |

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$40M/$40M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$35M/$35M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

20/51/2/20

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Media systems design engineering and systems integration for broadcast, production, post and corporate AV environments./All major broadcast and AV product lines available through dealership, systems integrator, or VAR manufacturer agreements.

23 Alpha Video & AudioEdina, MN | 952-896-9898 | www.alphavideo.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$39M/$39M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$36M/$36M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

475/95/1/43

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design and integrate systems and services for video and digital media content creation, distribution, and management. Expertise in K-12, higher ed, broadcast, corporate, S&L government, large sports venues, and house of worship markets. /Sony, Panasonic, JVC, Grass Valley, Broadcast Pix, Ross Video, AJA, NewTek, Christie Digital, Sharp, LG, Samsung, NEC, Crestron, Extron, Kramer, Bosch, Shure, Williams Sound, CastNET Digital Signage.

24 Anderson Audio VisualSan Diego, CA | 858-503-0900 | www.andersonav.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$38M/$38M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$36M/$36M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

1,750/105/6/16

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, installation, service, and support of AV systems./Crestron, AMX, Extron, ClearOne, Biamp, NEC, Sharp, Epson, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, LG, Shure, Audio-Technica, Cisco, Polycom, Da-Lite, Draper, Chief, Peerless, Middle Atlantic, JBL, Tannoy, Crown, QSC.

25 YorktelEatontown, NJ | 732-413-6000 | www.yorktel.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$34.5M/$105M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$39M/$110M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

709/420/5/28

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Video managed services, videoconferencing: cloud, assessment and design, integration, maintenance, media services (webcasting, streaming, event production, post production) for commercial enterprises and federal government. Yorktel has three global data centers (five pending) providing global reach and presence. / —

26 Data ProjectionsHouston, TX | 713-781-1999 | www.dataprojections.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$34M/$40M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$46M/$32M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

980/104/4/26

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Unified collaboration and communications, videoconferencing, interactive technology, digital signage./Polycom, Cisco, SMART, Crestron, Visix, Panasonic.

27 Sound Com SystemsCleveland, OH | 440-234-2604 soundcom.net

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$34M/$34M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$34M/$34M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

750/110/4/43

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, installation, and integration of professional sound, video, security, and control systems, as well as specialty nurse/patient hospital communication systems./All major and numerous specialty product lines.

28 Red Thread Spaces Boston, MA | 617-439-4900 | www.red-thread.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$33M/$240M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$26M/$220M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

400/480/9/30

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV, sound masking, structured cable, furniture, demountbale walls, floor covering. Raised Floor/Crestron, Extron, Biamp, Sharp, NEC, Panasonic.

29 Digital Networks GroupAliso Viejo, CA | 949-428-6333 | www.digitalnetworksgroup.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$32.4M/$32.4M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$29M/$29M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

926/118/1/10

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

DNG provides professional and support services in education, healthcare, local government, and the private sector. Solutions include integrated AV, collaborative learning, edutainment content and delivery, security, structured cabling, and electrical services./All major manufacturers carried.

30 Corbett Technolo gy SolutionsChantilly, VA | 703-631-3377 | www.ctsi-usa.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$31.5M/$31.5M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$25M/$25M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

400/110/1/43

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV, professional sound, healthcare, and education communication systems./Rauland-Borg, Crestron, Cisco, AMX, Extron, Shure, DPI, Christie, Promethian.

31 Golden Star Technology (GST) Cerritos, CA | www.gstes.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$30M/$90M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$20M/$80M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

50/95/4/28

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Technical Services/Crestron, NEC, Samsung, SMART, Extron, AMX, Panasonic.

32 Spinitar La Mirada, CA | 714-367-2900 | www.spinitar.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$28.6M/$32M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$25M/$28M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

240/96/4/27

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV Maintenance, managed services, repair, installation./Kramer, Christie, Chief, Da-Lite, Draper, Extron, AMX, Crestron, Liberty, Middle Atlantic, Biamp, Tannoy, Mitsubishi, Panasonic.

33 Carousel IndustriesExeter, RI | 800-401-0760 | www.carouselindustries.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$27.5M/$375M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

12M/$355M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

131/1,019/28/21

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV system design and installation, voice and network design and installation, unified communications, videoconferencing design and installation. /Polycom, Avaya, LifeSize, Vidyo, others.

34 AdvancedMississauga, Ontario | 800-436-6239 | www.advanced-inc.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$25.6M/$35.5M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$23.5M/$34.2M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

1,550/67/6/18

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Advanced is a leading AV and collaborative communications company working with corporations, government agencies, healthcare, and educational organizations throughout Canada and beyond. /NEC, SMART, Prysm, Crestron, Extron, Samsung, Polycom, Sharp, Epson, Hitachi, and Elmo.

35 CEC (Communications Enginerering Company ) Hiawatha, IA | 800-377-0271 | www.cecinfo.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$24M/$40M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$23.14M/$37.81M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

1,300/244/8/67

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV, fire/security, healthcare communications, information technology, two-way communications./ AMAG, AMX, Ascom, ASSA ABLOY, Atlas Sound, Axis, Avaya, Biamp, Bose, Brocade, Cisco, Crestron, EMC, Epson, EST, HID, Lenel, Meru, Microsoft, Milestone, Motorola, Optoma, Polycom, Rauland, Revolabs, Samsung, Secure Care, ShoreTel, Shure, Visix, VMWare.

36 Sensory TechnologiesIndianapolis, IN | 317-347-5252 | www.sensorytechnologies.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$23.5M/$23.5M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$21.85M/$21.7M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

630/66/4/8

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design, integration, managed services, and cloud-based solutions for telepresence, AV, digital signage, video bridging, and collaboration./ JOIN, FOCUS, Cisco, Crestron, Planar, Acano, Haivision, Biamp.

37 Advanced AV West Chester, PA | 601-696-7700 | www.advancedav.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$23.25M/$28.75M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$21.5M/$26.75M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

425/90/1/27

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

System integration of UC, videoconferencing, collaboration, infrastructure solutions, digital media, enterprise AV standardization, full offering of professional services, including site staffing and enterprise. Technology Support and Monitoring/ Cisco, Polycom, Extron, Crestron, AMX, Christie Digital Systems, NEC, Panasonic, Chief, Draper, JBL, Shure, Haivision, Tightrope, Middle Atlantic Products.

38 VerrexMountainside, NJ | 908-232-7000 | www.verrex.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$22.5M/$30M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$24M/$30M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

120/117/8/67

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

A global AV systems design build integrator and managed services provider, Verrex designs, integrates, services, supports, and staffs solutions for videoconferencing, digital media, and complex video and audio systems for collaboration and communication./Over 300 key AV manufacturers, including Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, Extron, and Christie.

39 Parsons TechnologiesMinneapolis, MN | 763-571-8000 | www.parsonscorp.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$22M/$32M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$27M/$36.2M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

n/a/120/5/28

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Provides integrated technology solutions from conception through installation and commissioning, specializing in AV, broadcast, network, and security./ Parsons is aligned with the premier systems manufacturers.

40 AVDB Group Phoenix, AZ | 480-219-0080 | www.avdb-group.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$22M/$22M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$13.6M/$13.6M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

263/58/5/7

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Design and build audio, video, control, and theatrical lighting systems. /Chrisite Digital, Extron, ETC, D&M Pro, Evertz, FSR, Earthworks, L-Acoustics, Meyer, JBL, Middle Atlantic, DPA, EV, Ensemble Designs, Crown, BSS, AJA, Crestron, AKG, Biamp, Panasonic, Sony, Ross Video, Tannoy, ADC, Yamaha, Draper, Chief, RP Visual.

41 M.C. DeanDulles, VA | 703-802-6231 | www.mcdean.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$21M/$37M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$25M/$48M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

43/120/2/64

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV and enterprise network solutions. Operational and mission analysis, design-build, pre-installation test and assembly, operations and maintenance, advanced AV automation programming (iOS, Droid, Flash, Crestron, AMX)./Cisco, Crestron, AMX, Thinklogical, Extron, Sharp, Samsung, Jupiter, Planar.

42 Interactive SolutionsMemphis, TN | www.isitn.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$18M/$18M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$18M/$18M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

300/48/3/17

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV integration, videoconferencing integration, telemedicine./Cisco, Polycom, Crestron, AMX.

43 All Pro SoundPensacola, FL | 800-925-9822 | www.allprosound.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$18M/$28M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$16M/$26M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

255/103/1/33

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Audio, video and theatrical lighting systems design and installation, equipment sales, systems contracting./All major audio, video, and lighting manufacturers.

44 Video Sonic SystemsNew York, NY | 212-945-1860 | www.videosonic.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$17.9M/$17.9M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$13.9M/$13.9M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

100/22/1/32

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

System integration, design/build, system upgrades, service and support, training, programming (control systems and DSP), show control, multi-touch interactive, digital signage and content, retail displays, museum exhibits, immersive and gesture interactive./Sony, Bose, SpinetiX, Sharp, Samsung, projectiondesign, Listentech, Crown, JBL, Tannoy, AKG, Shure, LifeSize, Polycom, Kramer, Biamp, Clock Audio, Vaddio, Revolabs, Middle Atlantic, Furman, FSR, QSC, Alcorn McBride, Liberty, Salitek, Dakota Audio, Cisco.

45 Sound ImageEscondido, CA | www.sound-image.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$17M/$37M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$12.5M/$21.3M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

84/103/3/42

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Audio, video, and control systems design, engineering, and integration. Primary focus on large and complex systems./Avid, DiGiCo, JBL, L-Acoustics, Listen, Meyer, Midas, QSC, Crown, Renkus-Heinz, Sennheiser, Shure, Soundcraft, Tannoy, VUE, Yamaha, Crestron, AMX, AJA, Christie Digital, Da-Lite, Digital Projection, Extron, Kramer, NewTek, Panasonic, Stewart.

46 Vistacom Allentown, PA | 800-747-0459 | www.vistacominc.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$17.5M/$19.5M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$13.7M/$16M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

236/64/1/59

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Vistacom provides a full range of AV and communication services from design, engineering, and custom programming to the installation and continued maintenance and service of your equipment after your project is complete./AMX, Barco, Biamp, Cisco, Crestron, Crown, EAW, Extron, Haivision, Kramer, NEC, Panasonic, Planar, Polycom, Samsung, Scala, Smart Technologies, Vaddio, VBrick, Visix.

47 Total Video ProductsMickleton, NJ | www.totalvideoproducts.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$15.9M/$19M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$14.3M/$17.7M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

376/38/1/24

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

AV systems installation and design, support, and preventative maintenance, integration of telecommunications, digital signage, and professional video systems./Epson, Extron, Crestron, AMX, NEC, Panasonic, Sony, Harman Pro Audio, Smart Technologies, Polycom, Cisco/Tandberg.

48 Tierney BrothersMinneapolis, MN | 800-933-7337 | www.tierneybrothers.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$15.3M/$50.4M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$11.6M/$42.7M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

750/105/2/36

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Collaborative technology design and integration, profesional development, technical support./SMART, Crestron, Epson, NEC, Panasonic, Da-Lite, Polycom, Cisco, Extron, Tightrope, Liberty, SAFARI Montage.

49 REX Electric & TechnologiesChicago, IL | 312-251-3649 | www.rexelectric.com

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$15M/$106M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$10M/$100M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

246/450/2/92

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Audio/video conference services, distributed audio systems, lighting controls, conference center and boardrooms, data centers./Cisco, Avaya, LifeSize, Bogen, Extron, Crestron, AMX, Sharp, Samsung, Sony, HP, Vaddio, Clearone, Biamp.

50 USIS AudioVisualPearl River, NY | 845-353-9225 | www.usis.net

Projected 2013 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems Installations/ Projected 2013 Total Revenue

$15M/$15M

2012 Revenue from Commercial AV Systems/2012 Total Revenue

$3M/$3M

Number of 2013 Installations/ Full-Time Employees/ CompanyLocations/ Years In Business

220/22/12/24

Primary Services Offered/ Primary Product Lines Offered

Developing room standards for global deployment, specialty spaces, interactive environments, digital transport systems, digital signage, video walls, audio systems, sound masking, security, 3D rendering , BIM modeling, BMS systems./Crestron, Extron, ClearOne, Biamp, AMX, Cisco, Polycom, NEC, Christie, Shure, Tannoy, QSC, Crown, Vidyo, Vaddio, Sharp, Draper, Lencore, Cambridge Sound, Middle Atlantic, Haivision, Visix.

Q&A

Where did you see the most growth in 2013?

Eric Choucroun, Account Executive, Washington Professional Systems

Video telepresence systems, from turnkey single-camera carts to custom fourcamera rooms, and DSP-enhanced audio instrumentation were key growth areas for Washington Professional Systems. WPS attributes the growth in VTC to ever-shrinking public and private sector travel budgets. The pace of advances in DSP technologies also provided customers with opportunities to upgrade or replace older systems, even systems that had been in use less than five years.

Derek Paquin, Principal, Sensory Technologies

Large enterprise showed the greatest growth for us in 2013. Coming out of 2012, we made a strategic decision to reduce the reliance on our existing client base and challenged the business development team to create a strong go-to-market strategy for new clients. We worked hard to take our successful, innovative solutions to a broader range of clients this past year and held each other accountable to that objective every day.

Jeff Stoebner, CEO, AVI Systems

Healthcare and corporate, based on increasing construction activity.

John Zettel, CEO, AVI-SPL

This year we saw growth in corporate and education (K-20). On top of our integration services, clients in these verticals are seeking managed services in order to support them ongoing.

Scott Birdsall, President and CEO, CompView

The three largest contributors to our over 20 percent growth in 2013 were the acceleration of demand for collaboration solutions in the corporate and higher education market segments; the expansion of our healthcare solution business segment, specifically in operating room solutions; and the significant increase in the size of projects. It is now common for projects to be multiple millions of dollars, and span the complete North American market.

Where did you see the most growth in 2013?

Adam Kaiser, AVP, Corporate Marketing, IVCi

We saw tremendous growth in technologies that enable collaboration in any environment. Many of the rooms that IVCi designed and implemented were complemented by open spaces that were equipped with displays and wireless presentation technology. And not surprisingly, iPad connectivity for these technologies was incredibly popular. We also saw strong growth in the healthcare and enterprise markets.

Garrett Chumbley, Vice President of Sales, CEC

Healthcare facilities are seeing changes in how they are measured. There is more competition and additional demands due to the ACA. To address these issues, healthcare organizations are putting more emphasis on technology systems to improve their efficiencies and overall patient satisfaction. Growth in higher education is driven in the most part by institutions trying to stay current on new technologies to attract a student base that has been growing up on technology.

Where did you see the most growth in 2013?

Rod Andrewson, Engineering Manager, CCS Presentation Systems

In our vertical markets, our biggest increases occurred in the corporate market, specifically, boardrooms and training rooms. Many of our corporate clients saw the need to either upgrade or completely re-outfit their boardrooms, training rooms, and conference rooms to include digital video formats and, of course, better collaboration tools. In the technology markets, our biggest increases occurred in the use of HDBaseT products and video over IP products. We saw the value in using the HDBaseT standard product to improve the end results of our installations.

Jeff Irvin, Principal, Spinitar

While higher education helped us weather the economic storm over the last few years, we’ve seen a BIG increase in our corporate business in 2013.

Mike Landrum, CEO, Technical Innovation

The control room market. With the overwhelming influx of data to be deciphered, optimizing the efficiencies of communication in these mission-critical spaces is vital. It is a highly specialized market that demands a high level of expertise in design/build with a breadth of knowledge ranging from security software applications to the implementation of collaborative visual communications technology and ergonomic design.

Dave Berlin, President, VCA

We saw an uptick in our video wall display business. Clients want to communicate with their customers and employees in more exciting and impactful ways. In 2013 bezel sizes shrunk, the cost of the displays came down, brightness went up, and new technologies have allowed for very creative applications that incorporate multi-touch technology.

Michael Fay, General Manager, Sound Image

Casinos in Southern California compete with each other by constantly expanding and remodeling their venues. There is money to spend, and they use lots of AV technology. Higher-ed in California and Arizona seems to always have money to spend on technology. State and local bonds and alumni groups are the source of most of that money.

Glenn Polly, CEO, VideoSonic Systems

Higher ed and transportation exploded for us in 2013 with several very visible projects. All of the growth was from repeat clients or recommendations from our loyal client base. Technologies that we used and that helped fuel the growth were the HDBaseT products that help shorten the install time and infrastructure cabling requirements.

Patrick Britton, Vice President Visual Communications, Carousel Industries

We have experienced tremendous growth with collaboration and conferencing technologies. Our IT background makes us uniquely qualified to support our customer’s growing need to incorporate traditional IT products with AV products to enhance their communication, conferencing, and collaboration environments.

Where do you expect the most growth in 2014?

Jeff Irvin, Principal, Spinitar

We remain bullish on healthcare in ’14, and hope to see an uptick in digital signage deployments for the coming year.

Debra Alexander, Director of Global Managed Services, Verrex

We see the continued growth in the market for cloud-based, “meet me” services that afford global enterprises the ability to leverage traditional roombased endpoints and mobile users.

Glenn Polly, CEO, VideoSonic Systems

We see more digital signage opportunities with more powerful software and higher bandwidth becoming available. We believe more clients will finally want to enter the market. As the prices of commercial displays are also coming down, it makes it easier to justify.

Mike Landrum, CEO, Technical Innovation

Cloud-based enterprise video conferencing. Operating expenses are spread over a longer period of time with no large, up-front capital outlay required, making the entry point attainable.

Jim Haney, Director, Marketing and Digital Communications, Xerox Audio Visual Solutions

In 2014, we will maintain our focus on helping clients collaborate through our broad offering of AV solutions. In addition, we have expanded our resources around digital signage, video walls, and creative content services. We have also augmented our support around control rooms and managed services.

Patrick Britton, Vice President Visual Communications, Carousel Industries

We continue to see growth in the conferencing and collaboration space. Industry is changing its model. Successful companies are encouraging their employees to work together to improve the product they deliver to the market. We enable them to collaborate if they are in the same office or across the globe.

What was the biggest business challenge of 2013?

John Zettel, CEO, AVI-SPL

A big challenge in 2013 was the government sequestration. This not only slowed down doing business within the government sector, it led to uncertainty in other sectors. We overcame this by finding other opportunities while certain jobs stalled. The change in technology created a challenge this year. The rapid change in video technology created a dynamic and confusing world for our customers. This is where it’s imperative for our employees to possess the expertise to guide our customers through the process. We spend time educating our customers about the many different video solutions through a variety of ways, including educational sessions, webinars, and whitepapers.

What was the biggest business challenge of 2013?

Jeff Irvin, Principal, Spinitar Getting further down the path with an ERP integration that began last year so that we can fully leverage the potential of this new tool while focusing on more efficiently integrating a quality product for our customer. Working in, and as teams, has been the difference.

David Gormley, CEO, Adtech Systems

Our biggest challenge in 2013 was in finding new business opportunities to match an $8 million project completed in 2012, contributing to a large percentage of that 2012 growth, without having to chase low-margin bid projects just to maintain revenue numbers. After failing to be awarded several large bid projects in our region, losing to low-cost, slim resource rivals in the marketplace, we made a conscious decision to invest more of our time and resources into improving installation efficiencies and concentrating on design build opportunities and steady repeat business from regular customers that value our services. While this strategy did not result in making up the $8 million in revenue, our overall profitability exceeded that of 2012 without it.

Mike Landrum, CEO, Technical Innovation

Maintaining growth in personnel talent commensurate with revenue growth. We accomplished this by using a multitude of recruiting strategies.

Michael Fay, General Manager, Sound Image

We had a big increase in large jobs, most of which ended up being scheduled on top of each other. We are not a company that believes in sub-contracting outside labor, nor hiring freelancers. With that model, our challenge was one of having adequate manpower to allocate to all our jobs. Our solution is to bring in a few ex employees that know and meet our standards and expectations, and that also have flexible schedules. We also share CA and AZ staff between offices when needed. We don’t often have a max scheduling overlap, in both offices, at the same time.

What was the biggest business challenge of 2013?

Dave Berlin, President, VCA

Our biggest challenge of 2013 was the continued migration of our industry into the IT space and the expectations of much shorter timelines despite the inherent customized nature of our larger, more complex installations. Our work has always been dependent on the construction trade and is more dependent than ever on the IT infrastructure, which is typically provided by the client, thus, when delivered late, is difficult to manage. Through a disciplined project management practice and better upfront communication, we have been able to successfully manage expectations.

Eric Choucroun, Account Executive, Washington

Professional Systems Our greatest challenge in 2013 was managing a diverse portfolio of projects, crossing all familiar AV verticals. To meet this growing demand, Washington Professional Systems instituted improved material and resource tracking systems, hired additional staff, and engaged new subcontractors. To continue improving our operating efficiency, WPS seeks to leverage features of the recently improved AV-IQ in 2014.

Garrett Chumbley, Vice President of Sales, CEC

One of our challenges in 2013 was directly related to our year-over-year growth. We wanted to preserve our culture as we added talented employees into our company. In order to do this, we hired a full time recruiter to find employees that are the best fit for our company, implemented a monthly new hire training emphasizing our culture, and continued focus on our leadership development program to build current employees.

Derek Paquin, Principal, Sensory Technologies

Sensory Technologies was a very early adopter of BYOD, anticipating the need to be proactive in finding ways to integrate mobile devices into communication and collaboration solutions. Figuring out how to leverage our JOIN videoconferencing solution to best fit that growing BYOD culture was a challenge, and we specifically were committed to meeting the needs of our clients that already had invested in a Lync infrastructure. How do we further mature our existing videoconferencing solution, so it is intuitive, interoperable, scalable, and cost-effective for everyone? That’s the game-changing videoconferencing solution enhancement we sought in 2013.