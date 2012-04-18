Lutron Holds USGBC Green Scene Event

Coopersburg, PA--More than 100 community leaders passionate about building a sustainable future gathered at the Washington, DC, LEED Gold office of light control manufacturer Lutron Electronics Wednesday, April 4 for the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) Green Scene event.

The USGBC National Capital Region Chapter served as event co-host.

Green Scene chapter events invite green building professionals interested in sustainability to mingle and network within a friendly and relaxed environment. Members and potential members are encouraged to build a network of sustainable resources, enroll in upcoming educational events, and learn how to become more involved in the local USGBC chapter.

In addition to the network reception, Lutron offered Continuing Education Credit for a presentation entitled "Light Control for Energy Savings." Lutron often collaborates with professional organizations to ensure quality and timely education in areas of light control and sustainable design. This USGBC-approved course counts toward the Green Building Certification Institute's (GBCI) Continuing Education credit hours for LEED professionals.