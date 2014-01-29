NEC Open Pluggable Specification Media Players

The What: NEC Display Solutions of America has added Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) media players integration with select NEC large-screen displays.

The OPS platform is an industry-wide standard for the design and development of digital signage to simplify installation and maintenance. The new internal ARM-based digital signage media player, OPS-DRD, runs an Android Operating System, multiple video formats and high-definition content at 1080p, and is targeted for use with all types of digital signage from static content to dynamic graphics.Why This Matters: “Our new digital signage media player can be easily integrated into the OPS slot on most NEC displays for multimedia playback, making an all-in-one solution easier for our customers,” said Ben Hardy, Product Manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “With full access to the Play Store through wired and wireless network support, the OPS-DRD can be customized for any digital signage platform.”



What Else:



Among the features of the OPS-DRD digital player are:



One More Thing: The OPS device adapter (SB-02AM) is required for the NEC P402, P462, P552, P652, X463UN, X462UNV and X551UN displays. No OPS device adaptor is required for the NEC P403, P463, P553, P703, V323, V423, V463, V552, V652, V801, X401S, X462X and X552S displays.



Fan-less and solid-state components, which make this ideal for 24/7 run times

Built-in media player application, which can run video files via flash memory, SD Card or USB Drive

HDMI video, stereo audio, RS232 control and power, which are all passed internally from the display to OPS device for simplified installation with no external connections required

Easy setup with a powerful 1.0GHZ CPU and 8 logic core graphics processors, which provide more than enough horsepower for crisp full-HD video playback

Durable and protected industrial strength components rated for 24 x 7 usage

Extra low power consumption for economic performance

Full access to Google Play

Wired and wireless networking capabilities through integrated LAN port and wireless antenna (included)

Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2 operating system

2GB dual channel DDR3 of RAM

Watch Dog Timer, which self-monitors and reboots during system instability

The OPS-DRD media player is available now at an ESP of $249. It carries a 3-year warranty.