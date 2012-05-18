Biamp Ships Tesira, Adds Software Registration

Beaverton, OR--Biamp Systems announced that beginning with the shipment of its new Tesira product, it is introducing software registration.

Ideal for systems that require a higher level of scalability, Tesira is Biamp's first digital signal processor (DSP)-based networked media system to use AVB as the primary digital media transport.

AVB is the new IEEE open standard that allows media streams to be carried over Ethernet networks, using existing cable infrastructure, alongside traditional data. Tesira also improves programming efficiency by allowing for system configuration in a partitioned approach, making it possible to design, configure, update and maintain distinct portions of a system without affecting those that are currently in use, and without having to reconfigure the entire system.

Software registration will be used as another way for Biamp to provide continuous service and support, while enhancing communications with its integrator partners and end users.

Beginning May 21, 2012, Tesira software users will have 30 days to register their software. Registering will enable Biamp to keep customers current on software enhancements, provide updates faster, and continue to improve the overall customer experience. Registering will also enable Biamp to provide tips and tricks for optimizing Tesira, and will offer the opportunity for users to more easily provide feedback.

“Having customers register their Tesira software opens up new possibilities for delivering even higher levels of customer support,” said Steve Metzger, president, Biamp Systems. “We’re invested in producing and delivering the highest quality products and services to our markets. Tesira software registration will provide Biamp customers with greater access to more services and enhanced communications between the customer and factory in the future. It’s an exciting development.“

Software registration is completed via a few simple steps and the process of downloading software will not change. As always, Biamp software is available for download on the Biamp website.

In conjunction with the shipping of Tesira, Biamp is also introducing its Tesira Soundscape Sweepstakes. The Soundscape Sweepstakes is an interactive experience that invites people to learn more about the benefits of Tesira and AVB in a fun and engaging virtual city. Upon entering this virtual city, users access six rooms or “doorways,” each leading to a specific feature or benefit of Tesira: scalability, powerful, modular, AVB, software, and future-proof.

Links to product material, whitepaper, webinar, product catalog, and the AVnu Alliance site are provided within the interactive experience. The first 100 people who visit all six rooms will automatically receive a free t-shirt and all visitors to the interactive experience are entered for a chance to win a grand prize or one of 10 secondary prizes.