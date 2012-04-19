D-Tools Joins Electronic Security Association

D-Tools has joined the Electronic Security Association (ESA) as an Associate Member to further support the expanding market of electronic security integrators.

D-Tools involvement with the ESA will help strengthen its support to integrators who are participating in the convergence of security, audio/video, and other low voltage systems.

“We’re very pleased to have D-Tools join ESA as an Associate Member and we look forward to their contributions to the association,” said Dom D’Ascoli, ESA president. “We encourage our members to explore the solutions provided by D-Tools.”

Established in 1948, the Electronic Security Association (ESA), a non-profit 501(c) 6 trade association, represents, promotes, and enhances the growth and professional development of the electronic life safety, security, and integrated systems industry. In cooperation with a federation of state associations, ESA provides government advocacy and delivers timely information, professional development tools, products and services that members use to grow and prosper their businesses.

“Project accuracy and timeliness is critical for integrators in this industry and we are dedicated to providing security integrators with a solution that will help reduce errors and potential pitfalls associated with specialized security integration focused on public safety,” said Tim Bigoness, VP of sales and marketing, D-Tools. “We look forward to working with the ESA and connecting with this new community of dealers to help them manage and facilitate a more streamlined process to deliver successful projects for their client engagements.”