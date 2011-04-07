Bosch Unveils Security and Audio Tour

Las Vegas, NV--Bosch Security Systems has launched the Safe & Sound security and audio tour. Featuring video surveillance, access control, intrusion and fire detection, critical communications, and audio systems, the mobile product display gives dealers, specifiers, and end users a new way to experience Bosch products.

“Extensive feedback from customers confirms they want the live product interaction available at a trade show without the expense of travel or time away from business activities,” said Jeremy Hockham, president of sales, North America, for Bosch. “With the Bosch Safe & Sound Tour, we’re bringing the ‘show’ to our customers — allowing more people to see our products in action and fully understand the capabilities, performance and quality of our systems.”

Measuring 53-feet long and 25-feet wide when parked, the double expandable trailer features 1,000 square feet of exhibition space. Inside the truck, over eight tons of product display equipment brings the tractor-trailer near the maximum legal weight and allows customers to explore Bosch’s HD video portfolio and demo the latest installed and portable sound systems from Electro-Voice.

The first stop on the Safe & Sound Tour is the ISC West International Security Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas. From Las Vegas, the tour travels North America, making more than 50 stops across the region for a variety of customer demonstration and training events.

To see the first series of stops on the Safe & Sound Tour and to preview the interactive product demonstrations, visit boschsecurity.us.