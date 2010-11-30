SCN December 2010 Online Index

Whose Band Was This?

The lead singer of The Appleseeds was David Wiener who today is president and CEO of Aphex and DWV Entertainment. This photo was taken in 1969 in Weston, CT. His guitar was a Fender Jaguar that he bought at Dan Armstrong, the famous guitar shop in Greenwich Village.

Industry News | The ROI Of Insurance

Industry News | GreenAV | InfoComm’s STEP Webinar



Industry News | Green Scene | TV One Institutes Green Policies

Industry News | Yamaha Joins AVnu Alliance | AVnu Research Library

Industry News | ClearOne Launches New Site | ClearOne University

Industry News | Mortensen Returns To Magenta | Magenta Research Install Video

Industry News | Gefen Certifies BTX | Episodes Of Gefen Tech

Industry News | Lutron Opens D.C. Experience Center | Photo Tour

Industry News | JBL At Paradise Rock Club | Video Of System In Action



People | Tech Tales | Community | How To Avoid The Top Pitfalls In Outdoor Sound | Extended Edit





Business | 2011 Trends | InfoComm October Economic Snapshot Survey

Business | 2011 Trends | SCN Linked In Discussion Group

Snapshots | Bull’s Eye | Mechanical bull at Las Vegas’ PBR Rock Bar

Snapshots | Legendary Sound | Video of Buddy Guy at his Legends Club

Technology | Conference Systems | AKG White Paper “Microphone Technology for Conference Rooms”

Technology | Conference Systems | beyerdynamic Conference Systems Project Reports

Technology | Conference Systems | Bosch DCN Systems

Technology | Conference Systems | Listen Voting on the Digital Conferencing DC 6990 P Touchscreen Unit Video

Technology | Fiber Fundamentals | InfoComm Academy OnDemand

Technology | Projection Screens | Projection Art Installation

Viewpoint | Unified Communications | “Dogbooting” Error

Viewpoint | Unified Communications | Polycom Microsoft UC Agreement