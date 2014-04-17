Telecommunications and UC Veteran John Cerone Joins Whitlock to Drive Growth in the Northeast

Whitlock flexes its unified communications muscle with the hire of 30-year veteran in UC and telecommunications John Cerone, as Northeast regional director.

John Cerone

He will oversee sales, service, and AV/IT delivery to top global customers covering 10 states in the Northeast.

Whitlock's ongoing growth in and around New York has resulted in a number of new hires, including the addition of Cerone to its regional leadership team. He brings an elite level of industry knowledge and global customer relationships to Whitlock, along with a long list of tight partner and vendor relationships to the company.

Formerly the regional vice president for British Telecommunications (BT), John oversaw the delivery of comprehensive unified communications and collaboration solutions for multinational enterprise customers. Throughout his career, John has led top ranking sales teams and regions, achieving President's Club status and similar accolades on an ongoing basis. Before BT, John held long-term positions with Mitel and Allegiance Telecom.

"John was a natural fit with Whitlock's customer-centric culture and values," stated Doug Hall, CEO. "His career achievements are hard to match, and his knowledge of the industry and the northeastern market are both very valuable."

Cerone commented, "I have always been impressed with Whitlock's delivery capabilities and reputation across the industry. I'm confident I can add to the momentum in the Northeast and bring their full suite of AV and UC solutions to even more Fortune 500 businesses in the marketplace."

John's region runs from Pennsylvania up to Maine. He is based in the greater Philadelphia area and will oversee expansion plans for Whitlock in one of its most promising markets.

"We expect a quick, positive impact with having John lead our Northeast team," Hall said. "His primary focus will be to expand Whitlock's presence into untapped areas and to grow our enterprise and government relationships in the region."

"The breadth of Whitlock's portfolio in AV and UC is unique, especially since it includes Microsoft Lync expertise, along with a number of innovative cloud, software, digital infrastructure and network management solutions," Cerone said. "I look forward to increasing awareness and attracting new customers and talent to the company."