BTX Joins Mersive Partner Program as a National Distributor

Mersive a provider of visual computing software, has announced that BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products has joined the company’s partner program as a national distributor.

Through the partnership, BTX will expand the reach of Mersive’s visual computing software solutions throughout the United States.

“As the demand for our award winning visual computing software solutions – Sol and Solstice - increases, it’s vital we work with industry partners that can supply technical support and products to resellers and end customers. With more than a 45-year proven track record in the AV and broadcast industry, BTX is a perfect distribution partner to provide sales and field level support and to expand the reach of our software,” said Rob Balgley, CEO of Mersive. “They are a welcomed addition to our sales model and we look forward to working with them.”

Solstice software enables multiple users to connect, share and control a display simultaneously from their mobile device – phone, tablet or computer – leveraging existing WiFi or Ethernet networks. Solstice works with any kind of display, including flat panels and projectors.

Sol software allows for accurate auto-calibration and seamless alignment of multi-projector displays, revolutionizing high-performance display setup and maintenance for general purpose conference room, briefing centers and command and control. Sol works with any type of projectors in both front and rear projection setups.

“Joining the Mersive partner program not only increases our product offerings but it extends the commitment we made to our channel partners to bring them the latest technology and complete solutions, something we continually strive to do,” said Gregory Schwartz, BTX president. “Solstice software provides a simple, elegant and much more powerful collaboration environment than other options in the marketplace. We are excited to be a part of the Mersive partner program and look forward to a successful partnership.”