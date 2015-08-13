Technical Innovation Achieves InfoComm International’s APEx Designation

Technical Innovation has earned the designation of APEx, InfoComm International’s recently introduced program recognizing exceptional levels of quality in systems design and integration as well as customer satisfaction.

Having maintained InfoComm’s highest designation for excellence through their previous program, Diamond Certified Audiovisual Solutions Provider (CAVSP), TI sought to achieve the more robust criteria outlined in APEx and is now among a select group of integration and consulting firms world-wide to achieve this distinction.



The APEx program validates not only the integrity of their products and services, but efficiencies in processes and a commitment to ongoing industry education that translate to client savings and increased overall satisfaction. The criteria is based on standards conformance, percentage of CTS-certified staff (InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist), adherence to core values continuing industry education and, of the utmost importance to TI, positive customer response surveys.



Bob Tunis, VP of technical operations at TI, led the certification process.



“We are very proud to have met the APEx certification standard set by InfoComm," said Tunis. "The attainment of this certification demonstrates Technical Innovation's continuing dedication to excellence in customer satisfaction and quality of work. We strive to set the standard in providing creative AV solutions that provide tremendous value to our clients.”