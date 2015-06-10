Techdryer Technology

The What: The techdryer moisture removal system is a sealed unit comprised of a moisture proof re-sealable bag containing a pouch of techdryer particles. Each techdryer bag contains a pouch filled with 28g of powerful moisture absorbing particles that are non-toxic, non-corrosive, and are sealed within a special membrane to allow one-way transfer of moisture.

The What Else: Customers with 'wet' portable electronics just need to follow these simple instructions to salvage their damp electronics:

1. Lightly pat off any visible excess moisture from the device.

2. Remove and separate battery from device if possible.

3. Tear open the sealed techdryer bag along the notched line at the top of the bag.

4. Place the device and battery inside the techdryer bag, which is pre-loaded with a techdryer moisture removal system pouch and completely reseal the zip-top bag.

5. Wait at least 24 hours before removing the device from the techdryer pouch.