Tech Manager Call for Speakers: NYC AV/IT Leadership Summit

NewBay Media’s AV Technology magazine invites technology managers and C-level decision-makers to submit proposal abstracts for the AV/IT Talks Series convening during the AV/IT Leadership Summit in New York City, November 9-10, 2017. The Summit will take place at the stylish Stewart Hotel in Manhattan.

If you are a technology manager or AV/IT user working within institutions of higher ed, corporate, health care, government, transportation, entertainment, and other commercial enterprises facing the challenges of converging AV/IT technologies, please submit a 100-word (max) abstract.



Successful Ingredients of a 10-minute AV/IT Talk:



Anatomy of an AV over IP Project (We want specifics! The more specific your talk, the better.)

AV/IT-Related Challenge / Solution

AV/IT Action Plans (i.e. Networked AV Security, AV as a Service, Data-Driven Designs)



Pain Points and Real-World Remedies

Great Images to Illustrate Your Points

Exceptional Case Study of AV in Action

Lessons Learned and Hard-Earned Wisdom

AV/IT Technology & Storytelling. What is the EQ (Experiential Quotient) of This Project?



Call to Action! Inspire us. Challenge us to see and think differently about AV/IT.



How to Submit an Abstract

Email your 100-word (max) proposal abstract,* a brief bio note, and two low-res images to support your proposal to Margot Douaihy, editorial director, AV Technology <mdouaihy@nbmedia.com>, and Cindy Davis, events producer, AV Technology <cindy@custommedia.co>. Use the subject line: AV/IT Talk Abstract. The AV Technology Advisory Board will review final proposals.

Abstract Deadline: September 5, 2017

*This Call for Speakers is for AV/IT users and technology managers only.* Stay tuned for registration info.