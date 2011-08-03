Clockaudio Expands SEA Operations

Waterlooville, UK--Clockaudio has announced that it is expanding its southeast Asia regional office in Singapore after only a year of operation. At the same time, it has announced the appointment of Jon Han to the newly created position of regional sales manager, southeast Asia.

Jon Han.

Clockaudio established a regional support office in Singapore in July of last year. Exactly one year later, the company’s regional expansion has necessitated a move to much larger premises in the central east district of the city, and an upgrading of the facility to full regional office status.

The accelerating growth rate across the region has also resulted in the appointment of Han as regional sales manager. Creation of this position sees the company bring in-house and expand the activities previously undertaken by Rob Yeo of Rytech Marketing. Han joins Clockaudio from Audio-Technica SEA, where he was business development manager, Pro Audio Division. Prior to that he was account manager, solution sales at Spectrum Conferencing Pte; a key systems integrator and AV supplier in the region.

Commenting for Cloackaudio, international sales and marketing manager Rod Geary said, “Southeast Asia is a rapidly expanding and hugely important market for us, where our products and solutions are being specified in numerous highly prestigious projects. The move to a full regional sales office has been rapid and I am very happy to welcome Jon Han to the new regional sales position. He comes to us with extensive knowledge of the professional audio market, and particular expertise in integrated conferencing & professional AV solutions.”

Jon Han can be contacted at the new SEA regional offices:

Cloackaudio Pte. Ltd.,

BizTech Centre, Unit # 01-02,

627A Aljunied Road,

Singapore 389842.

Tel +65 6748 4738; fax +65 6748 4428; mob +65 9795 5415