Clockaudio Expands SEA Operations

Waterlooville, UK--Clockaudio has announced that it is expanding its southeast Asia regional office in Singapore after only a year of operation. At the same time, it has announced the appointment of Jon Han to the newly created position of regional sales manager, southeast Asia.
- Jon Han.
- Clockaudio established a regional support office in Singapore in July of last year. Exactly one year later, the company’s regional expansion has necessitated a move to much larger premises in the central east district of the city, and an upgrading of the facility to full regional office status.
- The accelerating growth rate across the region has also resulted in the appointment of Han as regional sales manager. Creation of this position sees the company bring in-house and expand the activities previously undertaken by Rob Yeo of Rytech Marketing. Han joins Clockaudio from Audio-Technica SEA, where he was business development manager, Pro Audio Division. Prior to that he was account manager, solution sales at Spectrum Conferencing Pte; a key systems integrator and AV supplier in the region.
- Commenting for Cloackaudio, international sales and marketing manager Rod Geary said, “Southeast Asia is a rapidly expanding and hugely important market for us, where our products and solutions are being specified in numerous highly prestigious projects. The move to a full regional sales office has been rapid and I am very happy to welcome Jon Han to the new regional sales position. He comes to us with extensive knowledge of the professional audio market, and particular expertise in integrated conferencing & professional AV solutions.”
- Jon Han can be contacted at the new SEA regional offices:
- Cloackaudio Pte. Ltd.,
- BizTech Centre, Unit # 01-02,
- 627A Aljunied Road,
- Singapore 389842.
- Tel +65 6748 4738; fax +65 6748 4428; mob +65 9795 5415