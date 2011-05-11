RTKL Relocates Beijing Office

Baltimore, MD--International architecture, planning and design firm RTKL has relocated its new Beijing office. The move follows RTKL’s recent acquisition of the Beijing-based AHS International, a 40-person practice that specializes in healthcare and medical facility architecture.

“RTKL’s presence in Beijing is essential to our continued growth in China,” said RTKL President and CEO Lance K. Josal FAIA. “The acquisition gave us entree, but a Beijing location, along with our office in Shanghai, allows us to grow under RTKL’s global brand and provide a deeper pool of services to a widening base of clients.”

RTKL has been active in China since the mid-1990’s. The practice established a fully operational design office in Shanghai in 2003 and has since grown to some 200 professionals in Shanghai and Beijing.

Helen Jeffery AIA LEED AP, vice president and office director, has focused on establishing the infrastructure needed to maintain RTKL’s level of client service. “Beijing is a world capital,” said Jeffery. “But our goal is to bring a global perspective to issues and challenges that have local impact. Right now, designing health facilities for a new generation is a high priority for us.”

The global practice, which has been responsible for such projects as the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and the China National Film Museum in Beijing, is currently at work on the Shanghai Changzheng New Pudong Hospital. At 2,200 beds and 361,000 m2, the New Pudong Hospital will be the largest new medical facility built in China in a single phase.

The firm is also overseeing the master planning, architecture, branding and landscaping for the new 80-acre Pearl River New Town, which broke ground in September.

The office will be located at the following address: