Tannoy Ceiling Speaker Retrofit Adapter Kit Cuts Installation Time

Tannoy's new CMS and CVS Retrofit Adapter Kits enable fast, secure installation of Tannoy ceiling loudspeakers inside existing back cans from third-party manufacturers or in existing ceiling cutouts that were sized for other loudspeakers.

"We know of many instances where acoustical consultants or end users have wanted to replace existing loudspeakers with Tannoy ceiling products," said Stuart Archibald, product manager at Tannoy. "However, too often the added installation costs were prohibitive when the back cans or ceiling tiles or both had to be replaced. With the Adapter Kits, in many cases new Tannoy units will fit neatly in place of the old units, using the same back-cans or ceiling openings."



Using the Adapter Kits, Tannoy CMS 5, CMS 6, CVS 4, and CVS 6 can be installed in a number of different back cans made by Atlas and Lowell. A list showing compatible Tannoy models and third-party back can part numbers is available on the Tannoy website.



Additionally, the Adapter Kits will allow installation of key models in ceiling holes originally sized for Atlas and Lowell ceiling loudspeakers. Detailed instructions regarding the installation procedure for each scenario will be supplied with the Adapter Kits, and video animations of the procedure can be viewed on the TannoyPro YouTube channel.