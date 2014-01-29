tvONE HDMI Matrix Router

The What: tvONE will demonstrate their new 8x8 Matrix Router with HDBaseT outputs at ISE 2014 held in Amsterdam from February 4th - 6th.

The new MX-8488 HDMI 8x8 Matrix Router allows distribution of eight HDMI signals (with 3D support) to up to eight HDBaseT outputs for Cat.6 extension as far as 330ft (100m) at 1080p or 1920x1200, either independently or simultaneously. In addition, the MX-8488 also allows for flexible control using IP control, IR remote control, RS-232, or the front panel.



Why This Matters: "We are excited to showcase our new MX-8488 on the show floor at ISE", said Andy Fliss, Director of Marketing, tvONE. "By integrating HDBaseT technology, the MX-8488 assures customers of the best possible video and audio quality with greater distances as well as the ultimate flexibility by supporting up to 8x8 channels simultaneously."



What else: Providing excellent video quality, the switcher uses single link (225MHz/6.75Gbps) video processing circuitry. The MX-8488 HDMI Matrix Switcher is a convenient and cost effective solution for the switching of high quality HDMI video and is the ideal switching solution for boardroom, showroom, or exhibition use.

The MX- 8488 supports HDMI (with HDCP) video with Deep Color, EDID and 7.1 channel audio. HDBaseT Receivers (supports receivers powered by POH) are not included with the tvONE MX-8488. For compatible receivers, please see the 1T-CT-650 Series or the Magenta Research HD-ONE Series.