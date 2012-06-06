Mitsubishi Electric Announces LDT462V 46-Inch Display

- Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. has announced its new 46-inch LCD flat panel display designed for digital signage and corporate conference rooms. Built to international energy efficiency standards, the monitor is Energy Star-qualified and consumes only 126 watts of power through optimized power circuits.
- Mitsubishi Electric's new LDT462V can be connected to any enterprise network using standard Ethernet cable and Crestron software. For network management and control, users download free RoomView Express software to any connected laptop or PC or select server-based Fusion RV for global enterprise management using any web-enabled laptop computer, Apple or Android smart phone or tablet. The display can be monitored, managed and controlled using either RoomView Express or Fusion RV, with no programming required, or users take full control of the display from any Crestron control system.
- The LDT462V offers a range of connectivity options like HDMI and DVI-D for video and audio transmission over a single cable. The LDT462V also includes a RJ45 LAN terminal, so a connected monitor can be controlled from remote locations over a network. The display supports Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) devices.
- "Our dealers encounter a wide array of networking technology, from older buildings and legacy systems to state-of-the-art architecture and networks," said Brandon Tarnow, brand manager, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. "With our new 46-inch professional display and Crestron Connected, it's easier to find just the right monitor to fit all kinds of installation requirements."
- Users can build individual or tiled video wall configurations with up to 25 panels (five wide by five high). These monitors can be mounted either vertically or horizontally and are designed for use as message boards, video conferencing, classroom presentations, retail kiosks or gaming displays. They can also display welcome messages, company promotions or human resources information.
- The LDT462V has a standard bezel frame and two built-in, 10-watt speakers. A four-level screensaver function allows each to be set independently, which can increase panel life and helps reduce image persistence.
- "Mitsubishi Electric makes robust, reliable LCD monitors that can be used in a host of environments," said James Chan, vice president, marketing, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. "We listened to market feedback and created the 46-inch to give even more installation options to our channel partners."
- For more information: www.mevsa.com
