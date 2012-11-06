Revolabs Forms OEM Partnership with Business Octane

Revolabs Inc. has entered into an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partnership with Business Octane, an Enterprise Collaboration and Learning Accelerator solution provider.

Through this partnership, Business Octane will extend its product line to include its own branded version of the Revolabs FLX wireless conference phone, which it will sell in the Indian market as the AltraTELECON conference phone.

The strategic OEM partnership will help Business Octane meet the audio conferencing needs of its customers' senior executives, while allowing Revolabs to extend its reach to more Global Fortune 500 and Indian multinational companies. In addition, Business Octane will have the ability to embed the FLX into its state-of-the-art Immersive Visual Collaboration solutions, including the AltraExecutiveVC, AltraMobilizerVC, AltraMobitrainerVC, and CollaboratorMINIMAX to grow this segment further.

"Business Octane has built a strong foundation in the telepresence market in India and has become the provider of choice for many of the country's multinational companies," said Marc Cremer, COO at Revolabs. "Partnering with the company is a key move as we continue to extend the reach of our wireless audio solutions across the globe, and increase our presence with Global Fortune 500 companies."

"We are very excited to team up with the industry's wireless audio leader, a partnership that offers two key benefits for Business Octane and its customers," said Sanjay Bansal, chairman and managing director, Business Octane. "First, it bolsters our portfolio of Enterprise Audio Collaboration Accelerator solutions, helping us meet the need for high-quality, hassle-free, and flexible IP/POTS audio conferencing that can be used at a desk and easily taken to a meeting table. In addition, it allows us to include these same benefits in our Immersive Visual Collaboration solutions."

For Business Octane's customers, the FLX combines wireless operation with wideband audio, 128-bit encryption, and integrated Bluetooth. Unlike the single-component design of other solutions, the systems consist of several distinct components, giving users freedom with respect to placement and accessibility of the speaker, microphones, and dial pad. Because its dialer operates like a telephone for handset calls, the FLX eliminates the need for a separate desk and conference phone, the company says. FLX is available with a variety of Revolabs microphones, including lapel, omnidirectional, and directional tabletop versions.