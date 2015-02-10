SynAudCon Hosts Sound System Design Seminar In Atlanta

SynAudCon's three-day "Sound System Design" seminar will be held on March 9-11, 2015 in Atlanta, GA.

The seminar presents a logical, intuitive, and comprehensive approach to sound system design beginning with analysis of the room’s acoustics. From this information, attendees will learn how to select and place loudspeakers to achieve speech intelligibility and music clarity.

Other topics include how to get the most SPL from a loudspeaker – including what size amplifier to use – and how computer room modeling can be used to speed up the design process.

Attendees learn principles that help them know, from the drawing board, that a system design will work.

Instructor Pat Brown uses demonstrations and analogies to present the principles in a practical, visual, and understandable way. The course materials includes SynAudCon’s "Audio Click-Rule" software program. The seminar is approved for 24 InfoComm Renewal Units and 21 BICSI CECs.