AVnu Adds New AVB Education Sessions at ISE 2014

AVnu Alliance, the industry consortium that certifies Audio Video Bridging (AVB) products for interoperability, has added new networking and education sessions to be held at the AVnu Alliance Pavilion, Hall 7 Booth H195 during Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2014, February 4-6, 2014 in Amsterdam.

In addition to sessions designed for booth visitors both new and old, the Alliance will host 11 members in the AVnu Alliance Pavilion each running live demonstrations of the latest in AVB-enabled products. Visitors to the Pavilion can expect demonstrations from AVnu members including: Avid, Barco, Biamp, Extreme Networks, Harman, Meyer Sound, Riedel, Uman, Waves, XMOS and Yamaha.

Below is the schedule of education sessions presented by AVnu Alliance members, taking place in the Pavilion during ISE 2014:

Tuesday, February 4, 2014 and Wednesday, February 5, 2014

10:00: Certifying AVB Products for Interoperability - presented by the AVnu Alliance

11:00: Time Sensitive Networking with AVB Daisy Chain, presented by Andy Gothard, director corporate marketing, XMOS and Andrew Lucas, lead AVB developer, XMOS

12:00: Deploying Large Scale AVB Networks, presented by Jeff Koftinoff, software conductor at Meyer Sound

13:00: Certifying AVB Products for Interoperability, presented by the AVnu Alliance

14:00: AVB Networked audio and video for fixed installations and broadcast, presented by Jürgen Scheuring, Chief Executive officer of UMAN.

15:00: Troubleshooting AVB Show Commands, presented by Frank Jiminez, technical marketing engineer, Extreme Networks

16:00: Certifying AVB Products for Interoperability, presented by the AVnu Alliance

Some of the presentations will also take place during the first half of Thursday, February 6, 2014.

AVnu Alliance will be hosting product demonstrations in the pavilion throughout ISE 2014 showcasing new AVnu-certified products and AVB-enabled devices from members. These sessions will give attendees an opportunity to speak directly with AVnu Alliance's President and members, as well as get a hands-on demonstration of the products with the following networked demonstrations:

Live Demonstration One

AVB-capable products from Meyer Sound, Avid, and Extreme Networks will be featured in a live demonstration to show the power of AVB interoperability and how it dramatically simplifies AV networks in a live sound environment. Products in the user experience demonstration will include a Meyer Sound CAL column array loudspeaker and D-Mitri digital audio platform, an Avid S3L live sound system and Avid Pro Tools 11 running on a laptop, as well as a switch from the Extreme Networks Summit series.

"The IEEE media-aware Ethernet standards combined with inter-manufacturer connectivity provides a simple AV networking solution that will revolutionize how audio is delivered in live entertainment. As AVB products are being tested for certification, this demo will provide a preview of the new live sound ecosystem powered by AVB," said John McMahon, executive director of digital products and operations at Meyer Sound.

Live Demonstration Two

In a system example from Harman and Yamaha, Harman will showcase its 8-channel AVB-compatible Crown DCi Series amplifier and 64x64 BSS Audio Soundweb London AVB processor, with configuration of both in HiQnet Audio Architect software. Together with Yamaha's CL 1 console with 64 channel talker/listener, and NEXO's NXAMP 4x1 with AVB firmware this system showcases a complete solution for integrators and installers for designing and configuring AVB-based networked AV systems. The NEXO NXAmp from Yamaha will form the foundation of the public address (PA) system being used to deliver AVnu Alliance's Pavilion presentations and education sessions.

AVnu Alliance has also partnered with Connessioni Magazine to host the AudioForum@ISE taking place on February 3 in the RAI. AudioForum will be an opportunity for professionals and companies of different backgrounds to "sit around the same table" leading to an improved dialogue between the worlds of systems integration and the more specific world of professional audio, which have so much in common. The theme chosen for AudioForum@ISE 2014 is: protocols and systems of integrated digital audio transport. Rick Kreifeldt, AVnu Alliance president, will lead a session on AVB at 15:00 on Monday, February 3 at the RAI, Hall 12, Elicyum Area, room D407 and will take part in the Audio "open mic" discussion following.