Kramer Introduces 840Hxl HDMI Pattern Generatror

Kramer Electronics has introduced the 840Hxl HDMI Test Pattern Generator.

The 840Hxl can generate 32 preset patterns including several unique patterns incorporating motion, at 16 popular predefined resolutions. In addition, this unit has the ability to setup and store seven user−defined resolutions.

The 840Hxl can be used not only as a basic pattern generator, but also as an advanced HDMI troubleshooting device. The user can easily select the pattern, the resolution, the color depth, and the color space of the output HDMI signal, either through the front panel buttons or the included computer software. The 840Hxl also has extensive audio capabilities allowing the user to change the unit’s sampling frequency (44kHz, 48kHz, 88kHz, 96kHz, 176kHz and 192kHz) and bit depth (16 bit, 20 bit and 24 bit).

An important feature of the 840Hxl is the ability to read and adapt to the display’s EDID (Extended Display Identification Data). The 840Hxl has an “Output Native Resolution” setting which reads the detailed mode line of the native resolution of the display’s EDID. It then sets its output to send the optimum resolution to the connected display. In this mode, the 840Hxl operates less like a test pattern generator and more like a computer graphics card that adapts to whatever is connected to it.

Kramer says that another unique and powerful troubleshooting feature included in the 840Hxl is the ability to toggle HDCP on and off. This allows the user to individually isolate the HDCP signal with one button, to determine whether HDCP is the reason that a source is not working.

The 840Hxl has an HDMI output, five dual-function control buttons, and two single-function buttons. It includes a USB port, and RS−232 port, for connecting to a controlling PC (PC control software is included). The unit has a two-digit display, power LED, and an onboard EPROM option that saves the last unit settings.