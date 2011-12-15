Mitsubishi Offers Free Projector Lamps

Irivine, CA--Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America, Inc. is offering a free lamp promotion on a number of its projectors as part of its ongoing effort to support schools and businesses faced with tight budgets.

Qualified projectors for the promotion are Mitsubishi's model numbers EW270U, EW230U-ST, WD570U, WD620U, FD630U, and its new extreme short throw models XD360U-EST and WD380U-EST.

"With the end of the year upon us, companies are looking for even more ways to save for the upcoming year," said Wayne Kozuki, product manager, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America. "By providing a free lamp, we're hoping that more end users in school districts and companies can upgrade to a new Mitsubishi projector and get even more value from their investment."

When a new projector is purchased before December 31, end users can fill out and submit a downloadable form from acbpromotions.com submit it with appropriate barcodes and purchasing documentation. A free replacement lamp will be shipped upon receipt, valued at up to $399.

"Mitsubishi is committed to supporting our dealers with promotions like these to stimulate purchasing and help consumers maximize their budgets at the same time," said James Chan, vice president, marketing, Mitsubishi Electric Visual Solutions America.