Symetrix Announces New Third-Party Integrations with SymNet Composer 4.0

Late in 2014, Symetrix announced extensive new support for third-party Dante devices from Shure, Audio-Technica, Attero Tech, and Stewart Audio in version 3.0 of its SymNet Composer open architecture design software. Now the DSP specialist has expanded its configuration opportunities even further with the release of SymNet Composer 4.0.

With SymNet Composer, integrators can use a single piece of software to streamline their programming, network discovery, and Dante signal routing of SymNet hardware and multiple third-party products. The latest software version extends this capability to encompass Attero Tech's newly released unDUSB Dante interface.



"Attero Tech's unDUSB is a very handy, driver-free 2x2 USB-to-Dante interface that will be deployed primarily for computer-based applications in conferencing systems such as Skype and Microsoft Lync," said Trent Wagner, senior product manager at Symetrix. "It can also assist with playback and recording on a PC, so it should be very useful for the purposes of archiving meetings and recording courtroom sessions."



Additionally, SymNet Composer 4.0 offers full support for Symetrix's latest ARC series wall panel remote. ARC-3 will arrive in a single SKU supporting both surface and flush mounting, and incorporate a new capacitive-touch interface with LED feedback, as well as a multi-lingual, graphics-capable OLED display that is expected to resonate strongly with Symetrix's global customer base.



"The response to our efforts to increase flexibility of control options in concurrent iterations of SymNet Composer has received a very enthusiastic reaction from systems integrators worldwide, and we expect that pattern to continue with SymNet Composer 4.0," said Wagner. "The ease of third party device configuration is an obvious benefit to the SI community, and we expect to be in a position to announce further integrations in the near future."