DSE Offers Free Webcast on Transportation in the Digital Age

Digital Signage Connection (DSC) is offering a free webcast at 2 p.m. EST, on Thursday, 1/29.

DSC is the Digital Signage Expo's year-round news and information portal.

In this hour-long presentation, "Transportation in the Digital Age," John Sheehan, senior director of Integrated Media at NEC Display Solutions of America, will lead a discussion with transportation professionals that will explore the unique challenges presented by transportation environments and the variety of solutions that can help administrators and technologists transition to digital communications systems.

Attendees will learn:

- The key planning steps.

- What to consider before purchasing hardware and software.

- When and if to engage consultants in a project.