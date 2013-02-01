NSCA Adds Carlos Dominguez to Executive Power Hour

NSCA has added Carlos Dominguez, senior vice president at Cisco, to the line-up to the Executive Power Hour during the 15th Annual NSCA Business & Leadership Conference, February 21-23, in Phoenix, AZ.

As a self-described “Tech Nowist,” Carlos promotes the critical role technology plays in today’s world—how to embrace, experiment, and leverage technology to improve business success. Carlos will lead this session centered around disruptive technologies and how to bridge the gap between IT and systems integrators.

“Carlos is a fantastic presenter and he understands the impact of the network and the cloud on our future. I’m thrilled he is able to join us and provide this key information to our attendees,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Over the last several years, integrators have witnessed changing business models and technologies affecting the traditional AV and life safety industry. Technology is constantly changing and the rapid evolvement of IT means you need to learn how to adapt to change and understand business advancements. Knowing how to navigate thought this transformation and create business opportunities is one of the main reasons many of our attendees participate in this conference year after year. BLC is focused on current challenges and provides solutions from a broad perspective from thought provoking leaders and industry experts.”

