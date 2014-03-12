Firefly Creative Adds Educational Webinar for Technology Integrators

Firefly Creative, the full service marketing agency division of One Firefly, LLC, has revealed an educational webinar and live seminar series for technology integrators.

Each month a new course will be offered to help home and commercial technology systems professionals learn marketing best practices and innovative ideas that apply directly to the industry.

The first webinar, “Get Found Online,” will take place at 12:00 PM EST on Wednesday, March 5, 2014. For added convenience, the same webinar is offered every Wednesday in March at the same time. Additionally, Firefly Creative will host a live “lunch and learn” in its Hollywood, Florida office March 19, 2014 for local or visiting residential and commercial Audio/Video integration firms. Webinar and seminar attendees will discover three strategies to get found online and receive ten tips that help increase search engine ranking and get more leads.

“We are confident we can help home and commercial technology integration firms improve their marketing and qualified lead generation,” said Ron Callis Jr., CEO of One Firefly, LLC. “I am excited to embark on this year long education initiative for our industry.”

Each educational session will be presented by experts from One Firefly, LLC and other industry thought leaders including manufacturers, service providers, and media. Speakers for the first presentation, “Get Found Online,” are Ron Callis, Jr., CEO of One Firefly, LLC, Firefly Creative’s Executive Marketing Advisor, Ami Wright, and John Baskerville, Director of Online Solutions at Firefly Creative.

Given the busy schedules of small and mid-sized electronic system integrators, each monthly course is offered every week so business owners, general managers, and marketing managers can choose the week most convenient for them.

“We know it's hard for a technology integrator to make time during their hectic days to focus on new ways to help market their business more effectively,” said Ami Wright, executive marketing advisor at Firefly Creative. “We are committed to ensuring the educational webinars and seminars are valuable and provide tips an integrator can apply immediately to help their businesses grow.”