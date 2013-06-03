Magenta Introduces Long Range HDMI Extenders at InfoComm

The What: Magenta Research has introduced its HD-One DX 500 and HD-One LX 500 HDMI extenders, which deliver replicated digital signals to a distance of 500 feet (152 meters) over a single Cat6 cable.



The What Else: The HD-One DX 500 supports the extension of 1920x1200 and 1080p HDMI video plus embedded audio, while the HD-One LX 500 adds support for two-way RS-232 and IR signals (36.7, 38.0 or 58.8 kHz, user selectable). Both units are sold in a kit form that includes a transmitter, receiver and power supplies. The HD-One LX 500 kit also includes a pair of IR dongles designed to ensure speedy installation.

In addition to their extended reach, HD-One 500 products are engineered to use less power, dissipate less heat, and offer better emission and susceptibility performance than HD-BaseT products.