YCD Integrates RAMP and C-nario Messenger

YCD Multimedia has announced the integration of its Retail Advertising and Merchandising Platform (RAMP) with C-nario Messenger digital signage software.

C-nario Messenger was developed by C-nario, a company recently acquired by YCD.

The integrated solution enables YCD partners and customers to leverage the power of C-nario Messenger's advanced multi-display playback engine with the user-friendly graphical interface of YCD|RAMP.

Developed for marketing professionals, YCD RAMP addresses the needs and challenges of retailers for quick time-to-market of promotional campaigns, offering a single, comprehensive platform to manage in-store digital media and workflow. A new promotional campaign can be uploaded by third-party agencies and approved by the corporate headquarters. YCD|RAMP allows for distribution to all, or any subset of location, region or personnel. In addition, the digital campaign can be scheduled for immediate playback or later day-parting. With built-in content creation technology, a retailer can create customized content and generate tailored promotions to suit local needs.

C-nario Messenger is a complete digital signage display, distribution and management software platform that provides quality playback in any shape, size and resolution. C-nario Messenger is characterized by its multi-display playback engine, as well as its advanced management, monitoring and control tools. In addition, the system is based on open architecture, which makes it easy to customize and adapt to different needs.

"The combination of YCD|RAMP and C-nario Messenger creates a powerful solution enabling retailers to create and implement truly spectacular displays that strengthen the brand with efficient campaign management," said Dani Zeevi, YCD's CTO. "This is only the first step in our integrated product roadmap which aims to introduce a complete suite of integrated, RAMP-based solutions, through cooperation with leading hardware and software partners."

This joint effort will enable a single retail-centric solution for content management that covers all digital marketing strategy, according to the company. The new integrated solution addresses a direct and consistent customer demand for a simple digital marketing platform across all points of contact.