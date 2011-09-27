Ellis Joins Delta Display Systems

Delta Products has announced the arrival of Patrick Ellis to the company as regional sales manager, display systems products.

Ellis brings fifteen years of diverse experience within the professional AV industry to the Delta team, which continues its growth in North America.

Most recently, Ellis served as the director of sales for Evolve Media Group, a turnkey supplier of high end video equipment for corporate meetings and events. Prior to his time at Evolve Media Group, Ellis spent 9 years with Barco Media and Entertainment in a variety roles, including supporting customers both as a senior sales engineer and business development manager.

“I am happy and excited to be such an integral part of launching the Delta brand in the North American marketplace,” Ellis said. “Delta has had so much success in other parts of the world, it was inevitable that Delta would bring its large display offerings to the U.S. I work alongside a great team at Delta and I look forward to growing Delta Displays into a major force in the audio visual world.”

Based in Atlanta, Patrick will support customers of Delta’s growing line of display technologies including: indoor LED, outdoor LED, LCD displays for digital signage, thin bezel LCD video walls, LED engine rear projection cube walls and image processing products.

“We are very excited that Patrick has joined the Delta team,” said Tod Gooch, national sales manager for Delta Products’ Display Systems Business Unit. “Patrick is a well-respected industry veteran that will help us grow our sales immediately in the Eastern region, across all vertical markets and product categories. Delta’s North American display business is on a sharp growth trajectory, so Patrick is the right guy at the right time.”