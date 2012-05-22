Crestron Introduces Fusion Management Solution

Crestron has introduced its Fusion enterprise management platform.

Fusion is a modular platform providing the foundation for smarter buildings that save energy and enhance worker productivity. Customers can choose to deployFusion RV (RoomView), Fusion EM (Energy Management) or both based on organizational needs.

Fusion RV enables facility and IT managers to centrally monitor and manage room scheduling, as well as AV presentation and video conferencing resources, including CaptureLiveHD, from the help desk. It can track device and room usage to schedule routine maintenance, provide real-time remote technical support and receive instant alert notifications. Robust reporting features provide data to make more effective purchasing and scheduling decisions.

Fully integrated with Microsoft Exchange Server, IBM, Lotus Notes, and CollegeNet R25 for scheduling, Fusion RV enables occupants to book conference rooms from the web browser, a touch screen mounted inside or outside the room, or from Microsoft Outlook.

Fusion EM manages and monitors renewable and sustainable energy sources in real-time, and displays historical usage data for day, week, month or year. It also provides environmental control, including lighting, shades and climate, to intelligently integrate with room scheduling and occupancy for greater energy savings. Fusion EM is able to track the building’s carbon footprint while enabling facility managers to easily analyze energy consumption.

“For organizations with lots of meeting rooms, classrooms or multiple campuses, Fusion gives managers enterprise-wide control on one seamless platform,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron VP of Technology. “You can manage and monitor your enterprise, including all AV resources, network room scheduling, lighting, and climate in every room of every building, plus track and manage energy usage. Fusion simplifies energy management, your entire AV network, and everything on it - all from one platform.”