Dot2Dot Partners with Medical News Network

Dot2Dot Communications has entered an agreement with Medical News Network (MNN) to set up and manage the company’s digital network in medical clinic waiting rooms and pharmacies across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Ottawa.

Dot2Dot manages the network on behalf of MNN and works with their team on a daily basis. Using Ad Manager in conjunction with Scala Content Manager, the Dot2Dot services team manages player inventory, administers sales contracts, schedules campaigns and content to specific locations, and provides detailed performance reports—including ‘proof-of-play’ for advertisers. This hosted network currently consists of 65 locations, and expects to grow to 150 by the end of 2012.

“MNN is proud of its collaborative efforts with medical industry leaders and business owners who are forwarding themselves through digital signage. MNN is adopting current trends in technology to support businesses and advertise their message effectively,” says Katrina Wroblewski, operations manager for MNN. “Through analytics provided by Dot2Dot Communications and Scala, MNN can better understand customer demographics and the effect a message has had on viewers.”

Launched three years ago, MNN is wholly owned by Medical News Corporation serving Appletree Medical Centres, several large pharmacy chains, and other medical clinics. The idea is to inform customers about services, products and issues pertinent to patient healthcare.

As part of MNN’s solution, they provide all equipment needed from installation, cabling and screens at no charge, and shares a portion of the advertising revenue with venues. They also offer the opportunity to run personalized ads on local screens, reaching 120,000+ monthly viewers.