Hosa Announces Mogan Microphones

Hosa Technology has announced the introduction of Mogan Microphones, a new brand of subminiature microphones. The first offering under the new brand is the Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone. The Mogan Standard earset microphone is designed to deliver high-quality audio at a price that will appeal to budget-conscious presenters. The new Mogan Standard earset model is a good choice for educators, lecturers, business presenters, and church worship leaders.

The new Mogan Standard earset microphone features a 3.0 mm Omni-directional capsule with -45 dB nominal sensitivity that is designed to be positioned near the corner of one’s mouth. Delivering full-frequency audio performance, this microphone enables presenters to achieve good audio levels and deliver natural, resonant sound.

The new Mogan Standard earset microphone is designed to be worn comfortably for hours—enabling one to focus on his or her presentation without distraction. With a soft ear cushion concealing its fully-adjustable, sprung-steel (stainless) mechanism, this earset microphone can be positioned on one’s left or right ear.

The new Mogan Microphone interchangeable cable system enables one to connect the microphone to wireless transmitters, including models from Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, and Audio Technica. Each microphone ships with a detachable, Kevlar®-reinforced cable with a hardwired connector.

The new Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone is available in either beige or black to blend with a variety of skin tones. Additionally, each unit includes a foam windscreen and a single mic clip. The entire package ships in a fabric-backed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) zippered case for heat resistance, durability, and ease of cleaning.

Jonathan Pusey, Hosa Technology’s Director of Sales and Marketing, commented on the new Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone and the introduction of the brand. “The Mogan Microphones brand of subminiature microphones represents a significant step forward for Hosa Technology,” says Pusey. “This is a new brand solely owned by Hosa and I’m encouraged by both the performance and value these new microphones deliver and the possibilities this new product line represents for us. As our first offering, the Mogan Standard earset model delivers impressive performance and comfort for an amazingly low price. I believe educators, business presenters, and others will find this earset microphone a compelling value.”

The Mogan Standard Omni Earset Microphone is available now. MSRP is $200.