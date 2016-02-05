Séura Introduces 84-inch Storm Ultra Bright Television

The What: Séura is adding an 84-inch model to its flagship outdoor television line, Séura Storm Ultra Bright. The ultra-high definition (4K UHD) television is intended for outdoor use, even in direct sunlight and all weather conditions.

The What Else: “We’re always looking for ways to deliver better solutions for our customers,” said Gretchen Gilbertson, CEO and co-founder of Séura. “Our new 84-inch Storm Ultra Bright offers stunning 4K UHD resolution, superior weather resistance, and cinematic scale for an unforgettable outdoor viewing experience.”

Indoor television screens as large as 84-inches have recently been criticized for having reached peak practical size due to space constraints in mainstream living rooms. “When considering their outdoor space, larger televisions are ideal for more homeowners” said Gilbertson. “Our new 84-inch screen is perfect for entertaining in backyards or restaurant patios where guests are anywhere from 5 to 50 feet from the screen.”

Despite their 25 square foot screen area, Séura Storm Ultra Bright 84-inch televisions are a mere 3.7 inches in depth. This allows the TV to be incorporated into a wide variety of outdoor spaces.

The Séura Storm Ultra Bright is designed to fit applications where projector screens, previously used for displaying outdoor video in large formats, are inappropriate due to natural lighting conditions that degrade picture quality. The 84-inch Séura screen features ultra-bright 600-nit performance as well as a proprietary anti-glare screen coating. The Séura units are resistant to rain and snow, and are designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -22 degrees to 140 degrees.

“Bringing the indoors outside is a trend that’s expected to continue in 2016 and beyond,” said Keegan Coulter, Séura vice president of sales and marketing. “In fact, one study released last month predicts the outdoor living market will top $5.7 billion this year. Our point of view is that the audio video industry shouldn’t be bashful about going after that market. We want everyone to reimagine their backyard with our elegant Séura Outdoor TVs, and for our dealers to reimagine their sales selling our massive new 84-inch Storm Ultra Bright.”

The Bottom Line: The 84-inch Storm Ultra Bright is the direct-sunlight companion to the 84-inch Séura Storm television, which is designed for outdoor shaded areas. Deliveries of both versions of 84-inch screens are expected in summer 2016 with Storm Ultra Bright at $19,499 MSLP and the Storm at $14,999 MSLP. To pre-order Séura 84-inch televisions, visit shop.seura.com or call (920) 857-9069.