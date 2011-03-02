Liberty Releases New Rack Enclosures

Offered in four different heights and depths—all featuring a black, textured powder coat finish—the "Installer’s Choice BTN Series" rack enclosures from Liberty AV Solutions are built with open sides to provide quick access to AV equipment. Incorporating optional caster bases providing high mobility and stability, according to the company, the racks have been tested to a static load rating of 12,250 pounds, and can be used either as standalone units or ganged together.

At 22 inches wide, the BTN Series is available in rack depths of 26.5, 31.5, 36, and 42 inches, and with height options of 24RU, 37RU, 40RU, and 44RU. Two pairs of adjustable, 10-32 tapped mounting rails inscribed with individually marked RUs come with each unit, as does all mounting hardware and a pair of ground studs residing in the optional caster base.

For applications where open sides aren’t desirable, accessories cataloged for use with the racks include vented side panels with locks. Flush and face mount doors can be ordered as well, along with a number of solid and slotted top panels incorporating various numbers and sizes of cooling fans.

Every BTN rack is shipped with all options and accessories fully assembled and in place. Customers can pick their options and assemble their rack systems online using proprietary, easy-to-use Configurator software that places individual orders under a single part number.