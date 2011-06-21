SurgeX and Certified Cyber Solutions Join Forces

Orlando, FL--SurgeX has partnered with Certified Cyber Solutions, integrating SurgeX's surge elimination technology with Certified Cyber Solutions' cyber protection and monitoring technology.

This new partnership integrates the SurgeX iControl surge elimination technology and power management with the advanced secure remote management from Certified Cyber Solutions. The iControl power management system enable integrators to customize, synthesize, and monitor individual outlets and power settings on integrated IP Addressable SurgeX Advanced Series Mode Power Conditioners, online via remote access. The SurgeX iControl allows integrators to create and run custom sequences across a network and receive email notifications based on user definer, pre-determined conditions and thresholds, including: outlet status, current draw, power consumption, and rack temperature.