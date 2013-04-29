Symetrix Introduces External Control Expander for Symnet

The What: Symetrix has released the SymNet xControl, an external control expander for use with the SymNet Edge and Radius family of DSP products useful in conferencing and paging applications.

The What Else: For those installations where Edge and Radius’s eight onboard control inputs and eight logic outputs require expansion, xControl provides an additional sixteen inputs, sixteen outputs and two RS-232 ports.

In typical conferencing and paging applications, external control inputs accommodate closures from push to talk (PTT) microphone switches while control outputs directly drive LED indicators associated with the PTT mics. Additional output applications may include the triggering of external relays or camera switching devices.The xControl’s flexibility lends support to both everyday and ‘outside-the-box’ applications.

For serial communications with third party projectors, camera controls, routers, and lighting either of xControl’s two RS-232 ports may be configured to receive or transmit commands. Occupying only a 1U, two of the half-rack devices can be mounted side-by-side or xControl may be surface mounted. For either type of mounting, all hardware is included. For direct powering, a PoE injector is included. SymNet Composer open architecture software provides comprehensive set-up and management of xControl.