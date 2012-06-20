PSNI Conducts Project Management Training

Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) wrapped the first Project Management X-Treme Course with participation of 19 PSNI affiliate senior-level project managers from nine affiliates. This course is part of an educational series focused on excellence in project management and produced by PSNI and NSCA. It was held at the new Indianapolis headquarters of Belden, one of the course sponsors.



PSNI affiliate project managers completed the first Project Management X-Treme Course in cooperation with NSCA.

More than 125 project managers from PSNI affiliates have attended PSNI project management courses since 2006. Each course has been approved for InfoComm CTS renewal Units and this year's course qualified for 12 RUs.

"We believe that project managers and their respective integration teams have more dialogue and interaction with the client than any other person or group in our companies," said Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI. "They also have more influence over the client experience—from the first kick-off meeting to the client sign-off meeting—than any other individual or group. From an internal perspective, having a well-trained project manager will both make and save you money by adhering to and managing with organizational best practices in all aspects of the integration implementation."

The course was taught by Nadim Sawaya, CPP, of Enterprise Performance Consulting. Sawaya has more than 30 years of executive and project management experience with global general and specialty contracting companies. He is a consultant, and teaches the fundamentals of project management the commercial and residential AV industries and the vertical markets they serve. He is one of NSCA University's top ranked instructors.

"In my over 15 years of teaching project management courses, few organizations have dedicated as much time in the preparation and customization of programs when compared to PSNI," said Sawaya. "PSNI's executive director, Chris Miller is a detail-oriented and demanding customer who always wants to make sure his members get the best return for their training investment. We spend a significant amount of time going over the course materials to ensure it hits the mark for every seminar. Chris's background and extensive experience has been invaluable in designing the course curriculum and learning objectives, and in recruiting the right candidates for the sessions. In my opinion, PSNI represents some of the best groups of project managers in the systems business."

The educational series was developed in conjunction with PSNI and NSCA through a partnership established in 2010.

"This has been a great partnership between PSNI and NSCA," said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. "Both organizations have a strong responsibility to bring the best training possible to our integrator members, and by utilizing NSCA's project management training from one of the best instructors in this field it is a win-win for both organizations. Our mission to create the best integrators means providing business skills that make them stand above the rest."

Additional sponsors of Project Management X-Treme included Belden, Chief, Draper, Kramer, Panasonic and ScanSource.