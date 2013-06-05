HARMAN Appoints Vincent Perreux as Tour Sound Market Manager for Asia

HARMAN Professional has appointed Vincent “Vinnie” Perreux as Market Manager, Tour Sound for its Asia Regional Sales Office (RSO). In this role Perreux will provide support for existing tour sound customers in Asia and work with the RSO team in expanding product awareness and increasing system sales throughout Asia. He will report to Stuart Dingwall, Applications Manager, Asia, HARMAN Professional.



Perreux brings 20 years of global touring experience to the position, with extensive touring experience in Asia and worldwide as a system engineer, front-of-house and monitor engineer support technician, crew chief and product trainer. Most recently he served as a tour sound specialist with rock band Muse and on U2’s 360° global tour.

Other past affiliations and credits for Perreux have included work with major rental sound companies Clair, Showco, SSE Audio Group and Eighth Day Sound, working on tour with bands including Smashing Pumpkins, Leonard Cohen, Gloria Estefan, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Green Day, Michael Jackson and Elton John.