Almo Continues E4 Tour in San Francisco

Less than a month after kicking off its program in Chicago, Almo Professional A/V, in partnership with InfoComm International, is continuing its 2013 E4 AV training and networking tour in San Francisco on April 25. Registration is soon closing for the free one-day event with all of its educational courses worth InfoComm CTS Renewal Units (RUs), sneak peek product launches prior to InfoComm, and face time with representatives from 35 exhibiting manufacturers.

“Anyone working in the field of professional AV needs to attend and take advantage of any and all continuing education and networking opportunities that Almo provides,” commented Alex Mills, CTS, DMC-D, SVT.

“The E4 event was a great opportunity to hear about new trends and see new gear,” said Terry McCarthy, Advanced Systems & Technologies. “The opening session was very informative. It was also a great way to expose a new employee of mine to the world of Pro AV.”

The San Francisco event will feature hundreds of products from more than 35 manufacturers, including new additions Elo Touch Systems, Hiperwall, Peerless AV, TouchSystems, Rane Corporation and Samsung Hospitality.

Some of the newest products being shown at E4 San Francisco include:

•Planar’s 84-inch 4K resolution display and FourSquare mosaic architectural video wall sculpture, made up of different sized LCD video tiles

•BrightSign’s new XD media players bringing Live HDTV to signage using an ATSC/Clear QAM tuner or HDMI input

•Sharp’s AQUOS LC-70LE650U 70-inch LED smart TV and LC-80LE857U 80-inch LED smart TV with Quattron color technology

•LG’s live demo/test drive station of Ez Sign content creation/CMS system

The Samsung booth will feature special guest Raffi Vartian, COO of SignageLive, a cloud-based media delivery and support company, who will demonstrate the new Samsung SoC technology. Additionally, Samsung will hold hourly demos of the Samsung Smart School Solution, a fully integrated, interactive learning platform that empowers educators and helps re-engage K-12 students with Samsung GALAXY Note 10.1 tablets and interactive whiteboard displays. During E4 San Francisco, Samsung will also give away a Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet.

The complete E4 San Francisco educational schedule will be broken down into the following tracks:

Emerging Technology:

•Predicting A/V Futures with Kayye’s Krystal Ball LIVE (1 CTS RU): Gary Kayye, rAVe

•Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems (1.5 CTS RU): Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

•Digital Signage 201 for Integrators (1 CTS RU): Gary Kayye, rAVe

•Designing for Optimum Image Quality (1 CTS RU): Tom Kehr, InfoComm International

Technical Knowledge:

•An Overview of Interactive Display Technology and Application (1 CTS RU): Joe Cornwall, C2G

•Installation Projectors: Edge Blending and Stacking (.5 CTS RU): Rich McPherson, NEC Display;

•HD Video & Digital Signage Distribution Over Simple Coax (1 CTS RU): Roy Bertlalotto, ZeeVee

Business Savvy:

•How to Play in the IT Sandbox with A/V Installations (1 CTS RU): Alan and Jonathon Brawn, Brawn Consulting

•Integration of the Mobile Device in AV (1 CTS RU): Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

•Connectivity Buzzwords Decoded (1 CTS RU): Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

•The Inside Track on Displays: Fact Not Fiction (1 CTS RU): Alan and Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting