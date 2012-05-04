STRATACACHE to Showcase Digital Menu Boards at NRA Show

STRATACACHE announced that it will exhibit at the National Restaurant Association Show in booth #7251 at Chicago’s McCormick Place May 5-8, 2012.

STRATACACHE will display its Digital Menu Board solution for the foodservice industry, powered by its ActiVia for Media digital signage software.

“The role of digital media within the quick-service industry is evolving rapidly—and digital menu boards, in particular, are proving their value in helping restaurant owners dramatically increase the profitability of their operations,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO.

As restaurants adapt to menu labeling laws, digital menu boards offer an effective platform for compliance. For national chains, maintaining compliance with federal, state and local laws can be done with ActiVia. Localization and dayparting of content—managed from the ActiVia Web-based application on a PC, iPhone or Smartphone—eliminates recurring printing costs and gives restaurant owners the flexibility to adapt to changing menu items and pricing. ActiVia can integrate with point-of-sale (POS) pricing and queue management systems for up to 250,000 concurrent devices.

“In today’s digital age restaurants are transitioning their static menu boards to digital, and STRATACACHE is paving the way for the industry with its innovative mid- to large-size Digital Menu Board projects,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. “From specialty/feature panels to multi-panel menu boards, STRATACACHE has a custom solution to fit any need and budget—helping enhance customers’ dining experience and generate higher revenues for restaurants.”